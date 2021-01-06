Weather
Luxury collections auction at the Hermitage

By Stephanie Horsman - January 6, 2021

Featuring at this year’s winter sales by Artcurial will be ‘Property of a Lady’, a special collection of over 100 exquisite jewellery pieces accumulated by one owner over the course of four decades.

Artcurial Monaco will be hosting its winter auction from 19th to 21st January at the Hermitage Hotel where unique pieces of jewellery, exceptional timepieces and stunning ladies handbags will go under the gavel to the highest bidders.

“Our fine jewellery, collector watches and Hermès and luxury handbags departments unearthed wonderful treasures during a very active and positive quarter. This season will be deeply marked by the irresistible ‘Property of a Lady’ collection which includes a meticulously curated selection of highly original and elegant Cartier jewellery and watches,” said Louise Grether, Director of Artcurial Monaco.

There will be two preview days, on 17th and 18th, where buyers can narrow their choices before the actual event.

First up on Tuesday 19th January at noon will be over 60 lots of Hermes handbags. Also going up for sale are handbags from Louis Vuitton, Dior and Chanel.

The Hermes collections feature newer editions such as the 24/24 and the mini Roulis, as well as several limited-edition models like a Birkin Tressage 30 and a Birkin Shadow 35 as well as a super rare mini Constance 18 in Salvador lizard with gold plating.

Then at 4pm, roughly 50 men’s watches go on the block. Included in the auction are an extremely hard to find Philippe Patek from 1945. This particular watch has been in the same family since it was first purchased and is of “dazzling quality”. Additionally, there will be two Rolex Comex watches and a Paul Newman Daytona up for grabs.

The following day, 20th January at 11am, 2pm and 5pm, more than 330 lots of exquisite jewellery will be available to bid on, including a collection of over 100 pieces being offered by the same owner and collected over a 40-year period from her husband. Artcurial is calling this special compilation ‘Property of a Lady’ and it features bracelets, rings and necklaces from various well-known jewellers such as Tiffany, Garrard and Asprey, but also a fine collection of Cartier pieces including many made with the iconic panther design.

Pink, blue, yellow and white diamonds are also going under the gavel, one being an exceptional stone of 29 carats. The pieces being sold range from the Art Deco era to the 1980’s and include works from artists such as César, Boivin and Lalanne.

The final day will be dedicated to ladies’ timepieces from 2pm on 21st January with more than 80 watches being presented, including 34 from the ‘Property of a Lady’ collection.

 

 

