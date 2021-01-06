Luxury collections auction at the Hermitage

Thursday, January 7, 2021
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
31 new Covid cases on 6 Jan. brings total to 978: 15 hospitalised: 3 resident + 8 in ICU: 4 resident, 128 home monitored, 773 recoveries, 4 deaths
The vaccine rollout is being accelerated amid a worrying rise in Covid cases in the Principality. It comes as a second vaccine – Moderna – has just been authorised for use in Europe.
Monaco’s representative in the Vendée Globe, Boris Herrmann, made his first solo passage around Cape Horn in gale force winds with a torn main sail, but has still held onto 10th place.
Featuring at this year’s winter sales by Artcurial will be ‘Property of a Lady’, a special collection of over 100 exquisite jewellery pieces accumulated by one owner over 40 years.
The reopening of Monaco’s popular Jardin Exotique has been delayed until 2022, it has been announced.