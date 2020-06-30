Weather
21 ° C
21°C
Wednesday, July 1, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

A new case of Covid-19 on 27 June brings total in Monaco to 103: 3 home monitored, 95 cured, 1 resident death

Macron makes decisive “green” moves

Macron makes decisive “green” moves

By Cassandra Tanti - June 30, 2020

The municipal elections held on Sunday showed a decidedly green shift in the French electorate with environmentalist parties taking home victories in several big cities such as Lyon and Bordeaux. Now, President Macron has joined the green brigade, approving all but three suggestions made by the Citizen Convention.

In the aftermath of the elections, which saw some stunning green wins, the French President revealed his response to the recommendations made by 150 member Citizen Convention on Climate. His announcement, made pitch-perfectly in the idyllic Élysée Gardens, was a triumph for eco-warriors in the country, who see the need to act on behalf of the environment as an immediate concern.

Of the 149 proposals, President Emmanuel Macron has elected to incorporate 146. Some will be directly incorporated as standard regulatory measures integrated into the recovery plan set for September. Others will be handled by parliament in a multi-layer specific bill to be introduced, also in September.

The risk is that parliament will delay or block the measures, so Macron has put in place the right to organise a referendum on the topics in 2021, allowing the public to decide. Additionally, he is prepared to introduce another referendum to revise article 1 of the French Constitution to introduce concepts pertaining to biodiversity, climate change and environmental matters. The constitutional preamble will not be changed to include the environment, though, as it “threatens to place the protection of the environment above public freedoms,” according to the head of state.

The three rejects were a 110kph speed limit on highways, a 4% dividend tax and the change to the preamble.

Macron has been fighting hard to create an image of ecological defender, though it has been a tough road. In the lead up to the 2022 elections, his actions on the environmental front could now make or break him. The thought that Sunday’s elections were a blip on the radar and not a real political push for lasting social change would be a mistake and Macron seems to completely understand this.

With the success of the Citizen Convention on Climate, Macron says he hopes to launch other conventions on different topics. This trust in the people he is showing could mean re-election is closer than he thinks.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleTickets go on sale for Herculis meeting
Next articlePictures: Super yacht built to look like Monaco

Editors pics

June 30, 2020 | Business & Finance

Government lays out latest recovery plan

Monaco will extend its financial support for businesses most affected by the Covid crisis as part of a new four-point plan to revive the local economy.

0
June 26, 2020 | Local News

Cycling just got a whole lot easier in Monaco

Monaco is upping the ante in soft mobility, creating a new track for bikes and e-scooters linking Fontvieille to Port Hercule via the tunnel under the Rock.

0
June 24, 2020 | Local News

Pictures: Princely family enjoys St. John’s Day celebrations

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella have joined their parents Prince Albert and Princess Charlene on the Palace balcony for the annual St. John’s Day celebrations. 

0
June 18, 2020 | Business & Finance

Government extends financial aid 

The Prince's Government has taken new steps to support businesses in Monaco affected by the Covid-19 crisis and to help save jobs.

0

daily

June 30, 2020 | Business & Finance

Government lays out latest recovery plan

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco will extend its financial support for businesses most affected by the Covid crisis as part of a new four-point plan to revive the local economy.

0
June 30, 2020 | Business & Finance

EU reveals “safe” travel list

Cassandra Tanti

The United States, Russia and Brazil are not on a list of countries whose citizens are allowed to enter the EU when the block’s international borders reopen on Wednesday.

0
June 30, 2020 | Business & Finance

New head of judicial police

Stephanie Horsman

Jean-François Mirigay has been appointed by sovereign ordinance as the new head of the judicial police division.

0
June 30, 2020 | Business & Finance

Pictures: Super yacht built to look like Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

Yacht Island Design has envisaged an astounding 155-metre-long floating city that mimics the streets and famous landmarks of the Principality, and even includes a racetrack.

0
MORE STORIES

Wed. March 1 – CREM Smiles; Drinks...

Local News Staff Writer -
Wednesday March 1 from 6:30 PM at CREM Getaway and Sunny cocktails. RSVP at info@crem.mc or +377 97 98 01 77

Wed. Oct 18 – Pop corn cinema:...

Local News Staff Writer -
Wednesday 18 June, 19:00, Monaco Multimedia Library – José Notari Sound Library: Pop corn cinema: "La piste des éléphants" (“Elephant Walk”) by William Dieterle. For information, call: + 377 93 30 64 48