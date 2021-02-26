Macron raises idea of “health pass”

Friday, February 26, 2021
News
16 Covid cases on 25 Feb, 38 hospitalised, 11 in ICU, 126 home monitored, 1,690 recoveries, 23 deaths, 289 incidence rate, 7,825 people vaccinated
French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a meeting with his government next week to discuss a new Europe-wide “health pass” designed to help reopen the country and EU borders for tourism.
Staying far away from the dreaded term “vaccination passport”, President of France Emmanuel Marcon proposed on Thursday the idea of a “health pass” in order to get the country up and running again safely in the coming months.
Young job seekers in Monaco have been assured that there are plenty of opportunities to be had in the Principality despite the health crisis.
The YCM’s La Belle Classe Academy is offering online training courses to help in the battle against cyberattacks being carried out on superyachts.
As French Riviera towns prepare to go into lockdown this weekend, police in Monaco will be stepping up controls at all road, rail and air entry points to ensure that everyone is playing by the rules.