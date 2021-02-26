Macron raises idea of “health pass”

READ MORE:

[caption id="attachment_22290" align="alignnone" width="968"]2017 graduation ceremony for Institute of Nursing Education (IFSI) in the presence of Princess Caroline. Photo: Manuel Vital/DC[/caption] The graduation ceremony for the 2017 Class of the Institute of Nursing Education (IFSI) was held on the morning of Friday, September 22, in the presence of HRH the Princess of Hanover and the Minister for Social Affairs and Health, Didier Gamerdinger. Of the 30 candidates in the 2014-2017 class, 23 completed the course, with a general average of 14.90/20 for their three years of study. Gaëlle Pugliese achieved the highest score of 16.93/20. Of the 23 graduates, 15 have obtained a position within the Princess Grace Hospital. The graduates owe their success to their hard work and to the daily coaching by highly trained staff who are very involved with the students, and to the quality of the tutoring set up in the CHPG's healthcare services. "The level of requirements of IFSI Monaco remains high, so that future nurses will live up to the excellence of the care given at CHPG," said Monique Le Du, Director of IFSI. At the conclusion of her speech, the class’s top student took up a quote from their teacher and trainer, Jean-Claude Maitrugue, to say: “Above all do not forget to take care of yourself and nurse joyfully!”[embed]https://monacolife.net/warm-welcome-for-nursing-students-in-monaco/[/embed]