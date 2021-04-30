‘Made in Monaco’ fashion show on GP weekend

Friday, April 30, 2021
News
Monaco Life
5 Covid cases 29 Apr, 9 hospitalised, 1 in ICU, 34 home monitored, 2,358 recoveries, 32 deaths, 86 incidence rate, 33% population vaccinated
Organisers of the Amber Lounge Monaco Charity Fashion Show have announced a partnership with Monte-Carlo Fashion Week and the Monaco Fashion Council, making this year’s event truly homegrown.
Ever Monaco is set to take place at the Espace Fontvieille, giving visitors a glimpse at the latest products and improvements in renewable energies and sustainable mobility.
Ambassadors from Jordan, Argentina, Benin and Nepal have been officially recognised by Prince Albert and the government of Monaco.
Spread over 800 square metres and six levels, the entire showroom created by German design studio LenzWerk is up for sale. Let's take a look inside.