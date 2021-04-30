Weather
‘Made in Monaco’ fashion show on GP weekend

By Stephanie Horsman - April 30, 2021

Organisers of the Amber Lounge Monaco Charity Fashion Show have announced a partnership with Monte-Carlo Fashion Week and the Monaco Fashion Council, making this year’s event truly homegrown.

The 2021 Amber Lounge Monaco Charity Fashion Show will be held during the Grand Prix weekend, on Friday 21st May at the Grimaldi Forum. The event will showcase both local Monaco brands as well as international brands who pay tribute to Monaco with environmentally sustainable collections.

“We are delighted and proud to be working with Monte-Carlo Fashion Week and the Monaco Chamber of Commerce,” said Amber Lounge CEO and Founder, Sonia Irvine. “We are excited to work with their charismatic teams as well as designers both local to Monaco but also those who strive to design sustainable collections, a first for Amber Lounge. The show will truly be a dynamic show of fashion and motorsport combined.”

Designers include local favourites such as Inessa Creations Monaco, Beach and Cashmere Monaco, Laura Spreti and JFC Style Authority Menswear. International designers include Ymaginaria and Pasquini Roma.  

The Fashion Show will also feature a charity auction that will benefit Caudwell Children who support physically and mentally disabled children and their families. Lots up for grabs include the chance to stay at the Hatt et SöNER where a personal champagne vintage will be created just for the winner, a stay at a magnificent Whistler Canada ski chalet for 12, a specially commissioned painting by artist Arunas Rutkus, an African Safari in Kenya, a Michael Schumacher 2021 one-kilo gold coin, and a regenerative health experience on a private island in Thailand, to name but a few.  

Amber Lounge is a staple of the Grand Prix circuit, being widely regarded by many as a pioneer in F1 nightlife experiences.

 

 

