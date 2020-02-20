Weather
Thursday, February 20, 2020

The Monaco Red Cross joins international call for donations to tackle coronavirus

MAGIC returns to Monaco

MAGIC returns to Monaco

By Cassandra Tanti - February 20, 2020

It’s ‘game on’ in Monaco this March, with the sixth edition of MAGIC set to put Monaco once again firmly on the pop culture map.

Monaco Anime Game International Conferences (MAGIC) originally began as a gala dinner to celebrate the launch of Shibuya Productions and has since become an essential annual pop culture event in the Principality of Monaco, attracting fans of manga, comics, animation and video games across the globe.

“In just six years, thanks to our distinguished guests, a receptive audience and their impatience to meet their favourite artists, the MAGIC craze confirms that pop culture has its place in the Principality,” said the creator of MAGIC, Cédric Biscay, during Thursday’s press conference. “Now the biggest names in these sectors know that Monaco is a place for them!”

MAGIC is a unique pop culture event, free and open to all, featuring a rich programme of events dedicated to manga, comics, animation, video games, music and cinema.

Taking place on 7th March at the Grimaldi Forum Monaco, it consists of conferences and round tables with famous authors, game designers, producers, screenwriters and international illustrators.

It also includes the now famous MAGIC International Cosplay Masters (MICM), bringing together the greatest cosplayers in the world. It also allows for the discovery of new talents through the MAGIC International Manga Contest in partnership with Japanese publishing house Shueisha, Shibuya Productions and Shibuya International. This unique competition gives the winner an opportunity to be published online with Shonen Jump Plus, alongside legendary works such as Dragon Ball, One Piece and Naruto.

Rounding out the programme is a large exhibition space, professional workshops and an escape game.

The MAGIC formula has been so successful, it managed to attract the attention of government officials in Kyoto, where two editions of the event has since been staged.

“Who would have thought that after only four editions, MAGIC would be exported to Japan, in Kyoto, the cradle of Japanese culture?” said Mr Biscay. “It’s incredible to see where passion, the desire to share, persistence and hard work can lead us, surrounded by a team who shares the same values.”

This year, MAGIC takes on a whole new dimension with the High Patronage of H.S.H. Princess Charlene of Monaco. Meanwhile, the Japanese ambassador to France will present Cédric Biscay with the Certificate of Honor from the Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs for his work in building relationships with Monaco and Japan through pop culture.

Among this year’s high caliber personalities are the great Japanese mangaka Yōichi Takahashi, Tadatoshi Fujimaki, Dave Gibbons, William Simpson and Ayami Kojima.

Entry is free but reservation is necessary as places are limited: www.magic-ip.com

 

Stay tuned for our exclusive interview with Cédric Biscay, coming up next week…

 

 

