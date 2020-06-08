Weather
News

Breaking News

Confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in Monaco is 99: 93 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

Mairie forced to cancel summer events

By Stephanie Horsman - June 8, 2020

The Mairie has announced a series of summertime event cancellations, including the much-anticipated International Fireworks Competition, due to the uncertainty of the public health situation.

In order to “avoid excessive gatherings of the population”, the Mairie has announced the cancellation of all of its public events this summer. 

In June, this means that the traditional award ceremonies normally held at the Mairie, such as the Sports Festival, the award ceremony of the Monaco Language Competition, the award ceremony of the Rainier III Academy, and the award ceremony for the Higher School of Plastic Arts-Bosio Pavilion, will not be held this year. 

Additionally, the concerts associated with Fête de la Musique on 21st June will not take place, nor will the Rainier III Academy Gala Concert on 24th June. 

In July and August, annulments include the 2nd MC Summer Concert, originally scheduled for 1st July, The Summer Carnival on the Rock that was scheduled for 10th July, and the Monaco Arc en Ciel 2020 International Fireworks Competition that was intended for 17th and 25th July and 1st and 8th August.

The amusements usually taking place on the Port of Monaco during the summer months will not go ahead, though the town will create shady spots on Quai Albert I for those looking to beat the heat.

Finally, Les Musicales, world concerts and Le Squar’Animé – children’s shows that would have taken place on alternating Wednesday evenings in Place Gastaud, are also cancelled.

Editors pics

June 5, 2020 | Local News

Casino de Monte-Carlo reopens with new safety measures

Dice are rolling again at the Casino de Monte-Carlo after the coronavirus crisis forced its closure for the first time since WWII. Read our interview with Pascal Camia, head of SBM's Gaming Operations.

0
June 3, 2020 | Local News

You’re up kids!

After two weeks screening residents for Covid-19 antibodies, Tuesday was an opportunity for Monaco’s youngest to take advantage of the government’s mass testing campaign.

0
June 3, 2020 | Business & Finance

Taking charge of €10 billion wedding industry

When Covid-19 stepped in, luxury wedding planner Muriel Saldalamacchia stepped up, developing protocols to help the government lift a ban on weddings and eventually restore a €10 billion industry.

0
June 2, 2020 | Local News

Land extension works moving ahead

The land extension project is moving full steam ahead this month and will see a number of giant leaps towards making the dream a reality.

0

daily

June 8, 2020 | Local News

0
June 8, 2020 | Local News

Monaco launches worldwide appeal for environment

Stephanie Horsman

The Principality of Monaco, along with 14 other countries, has launched an appeal  to the world to join forces and protect nature.

0
June 8, 2020 | Local News

France raises fines in time for World Ocean Day

Cassandra Tanti

France has doubled the fine for littering amid outcry over images of surgical masks and gloves floating in the ocean.

0
June 8, 2020 | Local News

Interview: Mike Powers on the property market in Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco remained the most expensive luxury residential market in the world in 2019, but how much has Covid-19 impacted that position? We speak to luxury realtor Mike Powers for his perspective.

0
Kelly mansion up for sale

Local News Staff Writer -
Grace Kelly’s childhood home in Philadelphia is for sale for $1 million… According to a sign on the front lawn, Kelly’s the home is a Pennsylvania historical landmark. The sign lists other famous former residents including her father, John B. Kelly, Sr., who built what Forbes calls ‘the humble abode’ in 1935 and won three Olympic rowing gold medals. Likewise, her brother, John B. Kelly, Jr., holds an Olympic rowing bronze medal and the 1947 Henley Regatta champion title. Across 0.69 acres, the property includes the 4,000-square-foot brick Georgian house, a detached one-car garage, and a spacious private backyard. Overgrown gardens give the exterior a charming, romantic feel – fit for a princess. Appropriately, Prince Rainier III of Monaco proposed to Kelly inside the house in 1955, after which Kelly, at 26, retired from her illustrious acting career to fulfil her duties in Monaco. Traditionally decorated, the interiors evoke a nostalgia of the ’50s, when Kelly’s brother won his rowing awards and Kelly earned her Academy for The Country Girl and her Golden Globe for Mogambo.

Prince Albert takes on climate sceptics

Local News Staff Writer -
PrinceAlbertHSH Prince Albert has turned again to the urgency of global warming, this time in an address to the American Geophysical Union at its autumn meeting in San Francisco. Giving the Presidential Forum speech on Monday, Prince Albert referred back to his dogsled expedition to the North Pole in 2005, a trip that convinced him of the urgency of taking action on climate change. He said that a number of Arctic glaciers had retreated by more than six kilometres since photos were taken by his great-great grandfather, Prince Albert I, in the early 1900s. The Prince told a briefing on Monday that he is hoping to speak to President-elect Donald Trump, who has famously described climate change as a Chinese hoax, “to try to have him understand what the issues are and what a reasonable way forward would be, not only for the US but as an example to other countries as well.” “The urgencies of yesterday are still the urgencies of today,” Prince Albert said. Underlining his message, he added: “I really don’t understand why there are still so many people out there that want to deny the changes that are happening. “We have to come to terms with the fact that we are facing some severe challenges ahead if we don’t move toward a low-carbon economy.” READ ALSO: Prince recognises “true ambassador” of ocean protection