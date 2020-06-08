Mairie forced to cancel summer events

Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in Monaco is 99: 93 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
The Mairie has announced a series of summertime event cancellations, including the much-anticipated International Fireworks Competition, due to the uncertainty of the public health situation.
The Principality of Monaco, along with 14 other countries, has launched an appeal to the world to join forces and protect nature.
France has doubled the fine for littering amid outcry over images of surgical masks and gloves floating in the ocean.
Monaco remained the most expensive luxury residential market in the world in 2019, but how much has Covid-19 impacted that position? We speak to luxury realtor Mike Powers for his perspective.