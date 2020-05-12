Weather
14 ° C
14°C
Tuesday, May 12, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The official number of Covid-19 cases stands at 96: 82 now cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

Mairie gradually reopening public services

Mairie gradually reopening public services

By Cassandra Tanti - May 12, 2020

As part of the government’s de-escalation plan, the Monaco City Council is slowly but surely reopening services and welcoming the public, under strict conditions.

Monaco’s municipal services are now progressively being opened after their forced closures during the health crisis, though several sites will remain closed until further notice.

The public is invited back, however they will be required to following government health recommendations, meaning all visitors and staff must be equipped with a protective face mask.

Since 4th May, a handful of offices have been taking appointments or restarting services. These include: 

– The Municipal Revenue Office

– The Service for Seniors and Social Action continues to provide all home maintenance services (services not interrupted during confinement). Those who need to go in person must make an appointment beforehand by contacting +377 93 15 28 35.

– The Municipal Police are re-reserving parking spaces by appointment by contacting +377 93 15 28 26.

– The Civil Status/Nationality Service will once again welcome the public under the following conditions:

The Civil Registry will be open Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 4pm with the 8:30am to 12:00pm slot reserved for certificats de vie and from 12pm to 16pm, they will handle all the other documents.

Birth declarations (+377 93 15 28 64) and marriage records (+377 15 28 66) will be available by appointment only. 

Wedding celebrations will resume from 18th May and can only take place in the presence of the bride and groom, their witnesses and their parents. 

The Nationality office will be open Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm and will receive people exclusively by appointment by contacting +377 93 15 28 10 or +377 93 15 28 16.

– The Condamine and Monte-Carlo Markets continue according to the procedures put in place during confinement: tracking, distancing, direct orders from traders and delivery 7 days a week, but wearing a mask is now compulsory not only inside but also outside the hall.

– The Display and Advertising Service is open. Paper displays will resume from 25th May.

The list of sites and establishments that will remain closed are:

– The municipal crèches. A possible reopening will be confirmed at the end of phase 2 of deconfinement. This is the end of May or beginning of June, depending on the evolution of the health situation. 

– The Mediatheque remains closed, but the teams continue to keep the link via the website www.médiathèque.mc as well as on the various social networks.

– The Rainier III Academy. Pre-registrations for next year will start on 25th May on their website www.academierainier3.mc, and re-registrations will start on 3rd July. 

– The Superior School of Plastic Arts – Bosio Pavilion. The entry for competition is organised by videoconference. 

– Finally, the Exotic Garden, the Princess Antoinette Park, all public toilets, the Espace Léo Ferré, the Rainier III Nautical Stadium, the Saint-Charles Swimming pool, the Hercule Fitness Club, A Casa d´i Soci, the Princess Stéphanie gymnastics halls and the Stade des Moneghetti will stay closed for the time being.

 The Mairie will update new openings as the health situation permits.

shares
SHARE
Previous articlePrince speaks with post-doctorate fellows
Next articleHerculis event to go ahead in August

Editors pics

May 8, 2020 | Local News

June likely date for Casino Square unveiling

Le Camembert is no more. Casino Square has finally got its facelift and is ready for its close-up, but that almost certainly will not be before June.

0
April 28, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Post-lockdown plan set in motion

The government has outlined its three-phase plan to pull the Principality out of lockdown, starting within the week.

0
April 10, 2020 | Local News

Lockdown extended for another three weeks

Prince Albert has ordered confinement measures in Monaco to be extended until 3rd May. Police patrols will also be increased this Easter weekend to ensure people are complying with the rules.

0
March 28, 2020 | Local News

Home confinement extended by two weeks

Prince Albert has ordered the extension of lockdown measures until 15th April, in line with a decision taken in neighbouring France.

0

daily

May 12, 2020 | Local News

Back to school like never before

Cassandra Tanti

Social distancing, half full classrooms, masks, sanitary gel, no lunch service, one-way entries and exits… this is back to school, for some at least, in the new reality.

0
May 12, 2020 | Local News

Mairie gradually reopening public services

Cassandra Tanti

As part of the government’s de-escalation plan, the Monaco City Council is slowly but surely reopening services and welcoming the public, under strict conditions.

0
May 10, 2020 | Local News

Covid-free run ends

Cassandra Tanti

After 11 days with no additional coronavirus cases, tests on the weekend confirmed one new patient has been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the Principality.

0
May 8, 2020 | Local News

June likely date for Casino Square unveiling

Cassandra Tanti

Le Camembert is no more. Casino Square has finally got its facelift and is ready for its close-up, but that almost certainly will not be before June.

0
MORE STORIES

Inside Baselworld 2018 with Antonio Cecere: Special...

Local News Nancy Heslin -

AC 180410RT

In the second part of this interview, industry insider Antonio Cecere, Principal of Cecere Monaco and Founder of Monaco Diamond Exchange, talks about his experience at Baselworld 2018 with a focus on jewellery.

ML: How was Baselworld this year and what are the highlights in haute joaillerie? AC: In high-end jewellery, Graff is renowned for creating unique pieces that are set to become timeless classics. The foundation of Graff remains that of acquiring important diamonds and this year they will be cutting and polishing the 1,190 carats Lesedi La Rona, the largest gem-quality rough diamond discovered in over 100 years. Their vertical integration, from rough to retail, defines this jeweller and “puts them in control of their own destiny” as Francois Graff, CEO, recognised during Baselworld 2018. [caption id="attachment_30555" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Graff Sapphire, Diamond and Emerald Necklace (sapphires 47.57ct, diamonds 35.12ct, emeralds 28.50ct) Graff Sapphire, Diamond and Emerald Necklace (sapphires 47.57ct, diamonds 35.12ct, emeralds 28.50ct)[/caption]
SIGN IN TO YOUR PREMIUM ACCOUNT TO READ MORE
[ihc-hide-content ihc_mb_type="show" ihc_mb_who="reg" ihc_mb_template="" ] This year the brand unveiled a collection of jewels featuring the Graff Bow. Showcasing multiple layers of diamonds and vibrant coloured gemstones, they are intricately designed and set to appear as if the strands have been tied by hand. [caption id="" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Graff sapphire and diamond Bow necklace featuring a 21.61 carats cushion shape sapphire (Sapphires 89.12cts, Diamonds 31.69cts) Graff sapphire and diamond Bow necklace featuring a 21.61 carats cushion shape sapphire (Sapphires 89.12cts, Diamonds 31.69cts)[/caption] The seamless hand-tied effect is the result of a close collaboration between Graff’s design team and master craftsmen and achieved by setting sculpted rows of tapered baguette diamonds alongside pavé diamonds, which curve and undulate to create a life-like bow. The result is exquisite: sculptural yet fluid and delicate. [caption id="attachment_30554" align="alignnone" width="640"]Bow open diamond necklace (Diamonds 18.46cts) Graff Bow open diamond necklace (Diamonds 18.46cts)[/caption] ML: This year de Grisogono had their 25th birthday, how did they celebrate it at Baselworld? AC: Naturally, this is an important anniversary for the Geneva-based brand and they set up an exhibition that took visitors through the creative process of Founder and Creative Director Fawaz Gruosi, who was present at the event. A white oversized ribbon on a red carpet indicated the path to follow; we were guided through the jewels and explained the stimuli that inspired the designer: “I think in Volumes, I design in Light, I imagine in Colours.” [caption id="attachment_30548" align="alignnone" width="640"]De Grisogono exhibition for the 25 years anniversary at Baselworld 2018. De Grisogono exhibition for the 25 years anniversary at Baselworld 2018.[/caption] [caption id="attachment_30549" align="alignnone" width="640"]Inspirational vitrines at the de Grisogono exhibition at Baselworld 2018. Inspirational vitrines at the de Grisogono exhibition at Baselworld 2018.[/caption] Fawaz Gruosi created the first Allegra ring from his inspiration of free-spirited and ambitious young women, and named the collection after Allegra, his oldest daughter and muse. The Allegra Collection symbolises joy and exuberance, passions and desires: it is the first de Grisogono Fine Jewellery collection. Alternating polished and gemset bands, it’s emblematic of an aesthetic that is apparently simple, yet its structure is in fact complex and demands technical mastery in the making. [caption id="attachment_30551" align="alignnone" width="640"]Allegra Classic Earrings in 18K pink gold set with 446 colorless diamonds (8.60 Ct). Allegra Classic Ring in 18K pink gold set with 210 colorless diamonds (5.44 Ct) De Grisogono Allegra Classic Earrings in 18K pink gold set with 446 colorless diamonds (8.60 Ct). Allegra Classic Ring in 18K pink gold set with 210 colorless diamonds (5.44 Ct)[/caption] The Millefoglie Collection is a joy of technical knowhow and sheer imagination achieved by layering slim strips of gold hemmed with diamonds – at once united and yet independent from each other. Each motif is mobile and the movement of one sweeps the others’ into the dance: a gentle geometrical effect playing on symmetry and asymmetry. [caption id="attachment_30552" align="alignnone" width="640"]De Grisogono Millefoglie Earrings in 18K pink gold set with 480 colorless diamonds (12.50 Ct). De Grisogono Millefoglie Ring in 18K pink gold set with 131 white diamonds (4.50 Ct) De Grisogono Millefoglie Earrings in 18K pink gold set with 480 colorless diamonds (12.50 Ct). De Grisogono Millefoglie Ring in 18K pink gold set with 131 white diamonds (4.50 Ct)[/caption] Melody Of Colours is a collection of unique creations that is rich in details, opulent in materials and lavish in colours: a testimony of the mastery of the Maison de Grisogono. The Geneva jeweller is renowned for blackening gold with rhodium to form a distinctive backdrop for the most surprising stones. [caption id="attachment_30550" align="alignnone" width="640"]De Grisogono Melody of Colours Bracelet in 18K white gold set with 1 mint-green tourmaline (20.37 Ct), 562 Paraiba topaze stones (40.15) and 1001 tsavorites (33.22 Ct) De Grisogono Melody of Colours Bracelet in 18K white gold set with 1 mint-green tourmaline (20.37 Ct), 562 Paraiba topaze stones (40.15) and 1001 tsavorites (33.22 Ct)[/caption] ML: Which other brand in haute couture jewellery made a mark this year in your opinion? AC: Jacob & Co designed a set of earrings set with Morganite, which is quite an original choice. Morganite is a variation of the Beryl mineral, like aquamarine or emeralds. It was originally named after the financier J.P. Morgan (an important gemstone collector) by Kunz, chief gemmologist of Tiffany & Co, when a rose variation of the mineral was first unearthed in 1910 in Madagascar. Jacob & Co’s earrings boast over 100 carats of the sought-after stone, divided between four exquisite pair-shaped Morganite stones surrounded by over eight and half carats of pear shaped colourless diamonds. The captivating size and quality of the stones, combined with the craftsmanship required to bring them to life, render the Morganite earrings unique. [caption id="attachment_30547" align="alignnone" width="640"]Jacob & Co Morganite Earrings in 18K white gold set with morganite (100.23 carats) and colorless diamonds (8.61 carats) Jacob & Co Morganite Earrings in 18K white gold set with morganite (100.23 carats) and colorless diamonds (8.61 carats)[/caption] In the Jacob & Co fine jewellery collections, I was enticed by the Infinia Collection available in three variations: rubies, diamonds or emeralds. The marquise shaped gemstones are combined in a circular motif creating a three-dimensional effect and are adorned with round shaped colourless diamonds. [caption id="attachment_30562" align="alignnone" width="640"]Jacob & Co Infinia earrings in 18K white gold set with marquise shape emeralds (10.00ct) and round shape colorless diamonds (6.97ct). Jacob & Co Infinia ring in 18K white gold set with marquise shape emeralds (8.54ct) and round shape colorless diamonds (5.69ct) Jacob & Co Infinia earrings in 18K white gold set with marquise shape emeralds (10.00ct) and round shape colorless diamonds (6.97ct). Jacob & Co Infinia ring in 18K white gold set with marquise shape emeralds (8.54ct) and round shape colorless diamonds (5.69ct)[/caption] This year, the New York-based brand paid homage to the bees as an understated symbol of wisdom and courage with the Abielle Collection. A sculptured version of the noble creature is detailed with rubies, yellow and blue sapphires of striking intensity; invisible setting offers continuity in the colour while colourless diamonds add sparkles to the wings. [caption id="attachment_30545" align="alignnone" width="640"]Jacob & Co Abielle Bee Brooch in 18K White Gold with rubies (7.69ct) and diamonds (0.66ct). Jacob & Co Abielle Bee Brooch in 18K White Gold with yellow sapphires (5.20ct) and diamonds (0.60ct). Jacob & Co Abielle Bee Brooch in 18K White Gold with blue sapphires (7.72ct) and diamonds (0.62ct) Jacob & Co Abielle Bee Brooch in 18K White Gold with rubies (7.69ct) and diamonds (0.66ct). Jacob & Co Abielle Bee Brooch in 18K White Gold with yellow sapphires (5.20ct) and diamonds (0.60ct). Jacob & Co Abielle Bee Brooch in 18K White Gold with blue sapphires (7.72ct) and diamonds (0.62ct)[/caption] ML: You mentioned invisible setting, who in your opinion makes great use of this stone-setting technique? AC: Stenzhorn, the German house founded by the Stenzhorn brothers in 1979, continues to evolve the concept of invisible setting. Their vision, ability and skill set in cutting precious gemstones for this setting technique is unparalleled; this is the reason behind the choice of Cecere Monaco to collaborate with this luxury house in the Principality of Monaco. [caption id="attachment_30544" align="alignnone" width="600"]Stenzhorn Noble Ones, The Chrysanthemum necklace in 18k white gold set with 2,818 rubies (53.45ct) and 1,407 colorless diamonds (9.20ct) Stenzhorn Noble Ones, The Chrysanthemum necklace in 18k white gold set with 2,818 rubies (53.45ct) and 1,407 colourless diamonds (9.20ct)[/caption] The Noble Ones collection is a perfect example of their mastery. It was inspired by ancient Chinese symbols of the four seasons depicted as flowers: orchid (spring), bamboo (summer), chrysanthemum (autumn) and plum blossom (winter). The workmanship in this invisible setting is extraordinary. [caption id="attachment_30542" align="alignnone" width="955"]Stenzhorn Ovidio necklace in 18k white gold set with 666 blue sapphires (86.80ct) and 246 colorless diamonds (10.30ct) Stenzhorn Ovidio necklace in 18k white gold set with 666 blue sapphires (86.80ct) and 246 colourless diamonds (10.30ct)[/caption] The boundaries of invisible setting, a technique that Stenzhorn clearly masters, are further pushed in the Ovidio collection; it is inspired by Ovid’s Metamorphoses, which recites: “I intend to speak of forms changed into new entities.” I am always fascinated when I see hard elements like stones and metals become, through ingenuity and technique, soft to the touch and gentle to the eye. [caption id="attachment_30543" align="alignnone" width="640"]Antonio Cecere studies the flexibility of the invisible setting of the Ovidio necklace. 2. Stenzhorn Ovidio necklace in 18kt gold set with 251 colourless diamonds (14.20ct) and 606 rubies (65.50ct) Antonio Cecere studies the flexibility of the invisible setting of the Ovidio necklace. 2. Stenzhorn Ovidio necklace in 18kt gold set with 251 colourless diamonds (14.20ct) and 606 rubies (65.50ct)[/caption] ML: Which designer most impressed you for creativity and storytelling? AC: Alessio Boschi is not just a jeweller; he is an artist who uses metals and stones to tell a story. His stories are never simple, but rich in details, opulent in materials, boundless in aspirations. The first piece by the Italian designer I ever held in my hands was the unique Flames Rubelite Ring from the Naturalia collection: Alessio opened a small door on the side of the setting and suddenly I was inside this oversized ring; an angel made of gold and mounted on a spring was living inside that marvellous cave, lit by the light shining through the 28 carats rubellite mounted at the top. [caption id="attachment_30541" align="alignnone" width="720"]Alessio Boschi Flames Rubelite Ring in 18k gold set with rubellite (28.38ct), colourless diamonds (0.39ct), black diamonds (0.07ct), tsavorite (0.39ct), yellow sapphire (0.96ct), blue sapphire (0.98ct), and orange sapphire (1.74ct) Alessio Boschi Flames Rubelite Ring in 18k gold set with rubellite (28.38ct), colourless diamonds (0.39ct), black diamonds (0.07ct), tsavorite (0.39ct), yellow sapphire (0.96ct), blue sapphire (0.98ct), and orange sapphire (1.74ct)[/caption] ML: At Baselworld, you also met with the Director of Corporate Communication of the Gemological Institute of America. What was your meeting about? AC: I met with Stephen Morisseau of GIA to discuss some aspects of diamond testing. GIA is the leading laboratory for diamond certification and Monaco Diamond Exchange has as primary role to regulate the afflux of synthetic and conflict diamonds into the mainstream market, working alongside Kimberley Process and World Diamond Council. During our meeting Stephen showed me the GIA iD100 tester, a tool that identifies in under 2 seconds natural diamonds from synthetic (HPHT and CVD) lab-grown diamonds. The shared aim is that to reassure the consumers that technology is supporting them when they purchase a diamond to ensure that it is a natural mined gemstone. Monaco Diamond Exchange provides free testing for its members for both mounted and unmounted stones so that they can purchase in confidence. [caption id="attachment_30540" align="alignnone" width="640"]GIA Antonio Cecere with Stephen Morisseau[/caption] Article first published April 23, 2018.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/monaco-life-premium-inside-basel-world-2018-special-watches/ [/ihc-hide-content]  

Monaco Life speaks to Jodie Foster and...

Culture Cassandra Tanti -
American actress, director and producer Jodie Foster says women should be added to history books to reflect the truth behind their roles in discovering, creating and shaping the world as we know it today. The Hollywood heavyweight spoke to Monaco Life at the screening of ‘Be Natural: the untold story of Alice Guy-Blaché’, a documentary which recounts the life of the first film producer in the world who was largely forgotten because she happened to be a woman. Directed by Pamela Green, the film made its Monaco debut to a full house at the Princess Grace Theatre on Thursday 3rd October. Organised by Pink Ribbon Monaco, the event aimed to shed light on one of history’s pioneers in film and the position that many women throughout history have found themselves in. Guy-Blaché carved out a 20-year career writing, directing and producing hundreds of films and creating her own production company, Solax. In a male-dominated industry, her work explored class, race and societal norms from a distinctly feminine perspective. Yet, by 1919 her career had come to an abrupt end and her work was omitted from many history books Narrator Jodie Foster and film Director Pamela Green spoke to Monaco Life Editor Cassandra Tanti at the screening. Cassandra Tanti: What motivated you to get involved in this film? Jodie Foster: Pamela Green came to me to talk about Alice, who I had never heard of in my entire life, which is kind of extraordinary considering I have been doing this for a long time. She told me the story and I was blown away and totally inspired by it, and wanted to hear more. I grew up never having met another female filmmaker, there were very few I knew of and most of them were European, so I wanted to hear this story as much as anybody else and it took many years to make it all happen How much of a contributing factor do you think gender was in the fact that these films were lost and she was written out of the history books? I think we all agree that it is because she was a woman that she was rendered invisible. She was well educated and she loved her boss who was great to her and did acknowledge her privately, but didn’t seem to think that it was important enough that he remember her contribution. And honestly, in most cases - and I have seen this in my own life - I don’t think it was some great conspiracy. I think people just forgot that women existed. Honestly, they were an after-thought. So, it’s much more about somebody who is marginalised by being forgotten than it was a male conspiracy. [embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4iH1sKdwi9k[/embed] Do you think there should be a rewriting of the history books given the fact we are learning that this has happened to women across many different fields throughout history? I don’t know if it’s about rewriting history so much as adding to history. Léon Gaumont was a very important part of film history and he was the first person who, after the Lumière brothers, really acknowledged what cinema could be. But it never occurred to him to think about narrative film making. There was somebody next to him who did, and that was Alice. So, we don’t want to diminish his contribution and I don’t think anybody wants to change history, I think they just want to add authentic truth to it. History revises itself as the truth appears with time and this is a great addition. Women have always been important in cinema. In a male dominated industry such as film, how do you think Alice managed to rise to the top of her career? Gaumont was an amazing man who loved and appreciated her, not enough to remember her when it came time to attribution, but he understood her. She rose to the top entirely because of her own tenacity and talent. She made over a thousand movies, achieved so many firsts including the first all-African American cast film, she did a movie on planned parenthood, a movie about men and women changing places in society… she was very forward thinking. She also started this idea of naturalism, against the common idea of theatricality. She was really interested in real life, in the smaller details. [caption id="attachment_38937" align="alignnone" width="900"] President and founder of Pink Ribbon Monaco Natasha Frost-Savio with film director Pamela Green. Photo: Monaco Life, all rights reserved[/caption] Pamela, what takes you from being amazed by someone like Alice Guy-Blaché, to actually an investigative film about her? Pamela Green: In a way, I feel like her legacy was stolen from us. I just wanted everybody to know about her so future generations can be inspired and have the confidence to know that there was a woman in film at the beginning. And not just in this industry, in many industries. She is just one of many women who has not been given the recognition she deserves, so the more stories like this that come out will show that women have always been there, they just haven’t been documented or recorded. How different do you think the film industry would be for women had Alice been recognised for her work and others were given the opportunity to see her as a role model? There would be more confidence, and more people going into different parts of film making. Film making is not just directing. It is producing, writing, being behind the camera. So, if her face existed earlier, I think that there definitely would be more people fighting to be in this field and more confidence of what they can achieve.  