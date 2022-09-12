Mairie reveals autumn programme of youth activities

The Monaco Mairie has three super-fun events planned for pre-teens and teens this autumn as part of the Junior Communal Project.
The programme of events was presented at a recent press conference at A Fàbrica in Princesse Antoinette Park by Mayor Georges Marsan and members of the Municipal Council.
It is part of the Junior Communal Project, where proposals from local middle school students are taken into consideration and then decided upon.
The first event takes place on 17th September, when young people aged 10 to 17 are invited to take part in a giant role-playing game inspired by the game ‘Among Us’. The event lasts from 9:30am to 6pm and will be held at Princesse Antoinette Park.
Next up is a spooky celebration for Halloween at the Espace Leo Ferré where a DJ will play top hits, and kids from 6th to 4th grades are invited to dress up and join in the fun. The party lasts from 6pm to 10pm.
Last up is the Ice Party, an evening of skating at the Stade Rainier III for kids aged 12 to 17, from 7pm to 11:30pm. This takes place on Wednesday 7th December, the night before a public holiday.
The Junior Communal Project was conceived in June 2021 when, in collaboration with the Department of National Education, Youth and Sports and under the supervision of two teachers, Sylvie Leporati, and Philippe Nicolas, a class from Charles III College presented six entertainment projects intended for young people attending school in the Principality to the Municipal Council.
For more info and to purchase tickets to any or all of the events, visit the Mairie’s website on https://www.mairie.mc/
Photo source: Mairie de Monaco