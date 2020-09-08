Weather
19 ° C
19°C
Tuesday, September 8, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

3 new cases of Covid-19 on 8 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 156: 1 in ICU, 43 home monitored, 107 healed, 1 resident death

Mairie teams up with Italy for electric car challenge

Mairie teams up with Italy for electric car challenge

By Cassandra Tanti - September 8, 2020

The Mairie will be looking to win another title this year as it enters two teams into the Riviera Electric Challenge, which kicks off on Wednesday as part of Ever Monaco.

The 6th edition of the Riviera Electric Challenge will be held from 9th to 11th September and the Mairie will be represented by two teams – the first will be made up of Françoise Gamerdinger and Karyn Ardisson Salopek at the wheel of an e-Golf, while the second team will be an interesting mix of Jacques Pastor and the Mayor of Dolceacqua, Fulvio Gazzola, in a Kia Niro.

The gathering of electric vehicles will take place on Wednesday 9th September at the end of the day in Cagnes-sur-Mer for a departure scheduled the next day at 8:30am, heading towards the Italian town of Dolceacqua. The route will take participants to Saint-Laurent-du-Var, the Port of Nice, La Turbie via the Eze pass, Peille and Sospel via the Braus pass before crossing the Italian border. Arrival is expected at the end of the day in Dolceacqua where participants will be welcomed for the night. The first day will include two regularity tests and an eco-driving test.

The rally will continue on Friday 11th September with a departure from Dolceacqua towards Monaco, with, beforehand, a loop through the Italian municipalities of Baiardo and San Romolo. A regularity test will also be part of the challenge that day. A visit is planned in the middle of the afternoon in front of the Monaco Town Hall. As part of this final step before arriving at the Grimaldi Forum where the Ever Monaco event is being held, the teams will have to answer a series of questions on environmental themes linked to the actions of the Town Hall.

It is the fourth time that the Mairie has participated in the Riviera Electric Challenge. It won the 2017 competition with Françoise Gamerdinger and Karyn Ardisson Salopek. The Mairie considers the event a “strong symbol of the municipal institution’s environmental commitment, which largely supports the promotion of clean vehicles and the implementation of soft mobility.”

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMinister of State visits schools, police
Next articleAgnel pulls out of The Crossing      

Editors pics

September 7, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Inside Monaco’s new sprawling luxury apartments

Monaco Life takes a private tour of Le Winch, the most inconspicuous, grandiose new residence building offering jaw dropping views and a square meterage that’s virtually unheard of at the port. 

0
September 1, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Designer Daniela Boutsen

Daniela Boutsen could never have imagined the life she would lead when growing up in Berlin. Now, she has a successful design company listing royalty, heads of state and the elite among her clientele.

0
August 25, 2020 | Local News

Using technology to “fill” empty stadiums

A new technology that makes semi-filled stadiums appear full was utilised during the recent Herculis games in Monaco, helping athletes keep their mojo while giving spectators a more authentic experience.

0
August 19, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Interview: Chris Buncombe on being an F1 wingman

Simon Pavitt speaks with British racing driver Chris Buncombe about life supporting best friend Jenson Button and rekindling the Rocket Motorsport name.

0

daily

September 8, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Agnel pulls out of The Crossing      

Cassandra Tanti

Princess Charlene's team Serenity has been dealt a blow just days before the Water Bike Challenge. Swimmer Yannick Agnel is out due to injury and will be replaced by French handball player Jérôme Fernandez.

0
September 8, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Mairie teams up with Italy for electric car challenge

Cassandra Tanti

The Mairie will be looking to win another title this year as it enters two teams into the Riviera Electric Challenge, which kicks off on Wednesday as part of Ever Monaco.

0
September 8, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Minister of State visits schools, police

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco’s new Minister of State Pierre Dartout has wasted no time jumping in with both feet. He spent Monday making the rounds, visiting local schools as well as stopping in at the Public Security offices.

0
September 8, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Pool reopens, with restrictions

Stephanie Horsman

The Saint-Charles aquatic complex has reopened and resumed all activities and courses with measures adapted to the current health situation.

0
MORE STORIES
Monaco marina

Monaco Marine names Nicolas Grelot as managing...

Local News Staff Writer -
Nicolas Grelot has been appointed managing director of the Monaco Marine shipyard in La Ciotat. He was project manager at La Ciotat for six years, before becoming a commercial developer. 
Grimaldi Forum

Fri. Oct 27 – “Croque-Monsieur” by Marcel...

Local News Staff Writer -
Friday 27 September, 20:30, Grimaldi Forum Monaco: "Croque-Monsieur" by Marcel Mithois with Fanny Ardant, Bernard Menez, Vittoria Scognamiglio, Michaël Cohen, Pierre Rochefort, Jean-Baptiste Lafarge and Sébastien Houbani. For information, call: + 377 99 99 30 00