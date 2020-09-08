Mairie teams up with Italy for electric car challenge

The Mairie will be looking to win another title this year as it enters two teams into the Riviera Electric Challenge, which kicks off on Wednesday as part of Ever Monaco.

The 6th edition of the Riviera Electric Challenge will be held from 9th to 11th September and the Mairie will be represented by two teams – the first will be made up of Françoise Gamerdinger and Karyn Ardisson Salopek at the wheel of an e-Golf, while the second team will be an interesting mix of Jacques Pastor and the Mayor of Dolceacqua, Fulvio Gazzola, in a Kia Niro.

The gathering of electric vehicles will take place on Wednesday 9th September at the end of the day in Cagnes-sur-Mer for a departure scheduled the next day at 8:30am, heading towards the Italian town of Dolceacqua. The route will take participants to Saint-Laurent-du-Var, the Port of Nice, La Turbie via the Eze pass, Peille and Sospel via the Braus pass before crossing the Italian border. Arrival is expected at the end of the day in Dolceacqua where participants will be welcomed for the night. The first day will include two regularity tests and an eco-driving test.

The rally will continue on Friday 11th September with a departure from Dolceacqua towards Monaco, with, beforehand, a loop through the Italian municipalities of Baiardo and San Romolo. A regularity test will also be part of the challenge that day. A visit is planned in the middle of the afternoon in front of the Monaco Town Hall. As part of this final step before arriving at the Grimaldi Forum where the Ever Monaco event is being held, the teams will have to answer a series of questions on environmental themes linked to the actions of the Town Hall.

It is the fourth time that the Mairie has participated in the Riviera Electric Challenge. It won the 2017 competition with Françoise Gamerdinger and Karyn Ardisson Salopek. The Mairie considers the event a “strong symbol of the municipal institution’s environmental commitment, which largely supports the promotion of clean vehicles and the implementation of soft mobility.”