Weather
Monaco, MC
broken clouds
12.9 ° C
15 °
11.7 °
77%
6.7kmh
75%
Fri
14 °
Sat
14 °
Sun
15 °
Mon
14 °
Tue
18 °
Friday, December 20, 2019

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Transport disruptions expected to continue as union strikes roll on throughout France

Major commitments made at first refugee forum

Major commitments made at first refugee forum

By Cassandra Tanti - December 19, 2019

A delegation from Monaco has taken part in the first World Refugee Forum, where important pledges were made for better refugee inclusion, education and jobs.

The forum was jointly organised by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and Switzerland, and took place on 17th and 18th December 17 in Geneva.

Debates focused on the sharing of burdens and responsibilities, education, employment and livelihoods, energy and infrastructure, solutions, and capacity for protection.

This, the first forum of its kind, brought together more than 3,000 participants, including refugees, and 750 delegations, and provided an opportunity for member states of the United Nations and other stakeholders to highlight their main achievements and share their good practices.

It also gave them an opportunity to make pledges and detail concrete actions to advance the objectives of the Global Compact on Refugees, which was affirmed by UN member states in New York in December 2018. Under the Compact, Global Refugee Forums take place every four years.

“Public support for asylum has wavered in recent years. And in many cases communities that host refugees have felt overwhelmed or forgotten,” said UN High Commissioner Filippo Grandi. “But refugee situations are ‘crises’ only when we let them become so, by thinking short term, by failing to plan or work together across sectors, and by neglecting the communities they arrive in. At this forum, we have seen a decisive shift towards the longer-term view.”

An initial analysis indicates that there were also major financial pledges. Up to US$2.2 billion was pledged by the World Bank Group to be available for a dedicated funding window for refugee and host communities in low income countries over the next three years.

In addition to humanitarian and development pledges, more than US$250 million was pledged by business groups. At least 15,000 jobs will be available to refugees through these initiatives. There will also be some 125,000 hours per year of pro bono legal counselling.

The Principality is a partner of the UNHCR, with which it has engaged in a cooperation agreement since 2010, and has developed partnerships in Africa and the Middle East. Monaco also supports research carried out by the High Commission on forced displacement due to climate change.

The Monaco delegation included Carole Lanteri, Ambassador, Permanent Representative of the Principality of Monaco to the United Nations Office in Geneva; Marie-Noëlle Albertini, Diplomatic Advisor – Department of External Relations and Cooperation; Yordanos Pasquier, Senior Program Manager – DCI and Suzana Vaz, Attaché – Permanent Mission of Monaco to the UN in Geneva.

 

Photo: ©DR

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articlePalace welcomes children for Christmas
Next articleIntense rain and floods expected

Editors pics

December 5, 2019 | News

YPO elects Economou as chairman

Monaco-based Anastasios (Tassos) Economou has been elected chairman of the Board of Directors of YPO, a global leadership community for chief executives. It was announced earlier this week that Economou will be the 69th member to hold this office and will succeed current YPO Chairman Elizabeth Zucker. He will begin his term on 1st July 2020. A member […]

0
December 4, 2019 | Business & Finance

Bartoli becomes first female director of Monte-Carlo Opera

Cecilia Bartoli has been appointed to take over directorship from Jean-Louis Grinda as of 1st January 2023, becoming the first female to take on the position. At a press conference held earlier this week, HRH the Princess of Hanover, Chairperson of the Monte-Carlo Opera Board of Directors, formally announced the retirement of Jean-Louis Grinda and […]

0
December 3, 2019 | News

Monaco’s Christmas Village blanketed in ‘snow’

The theme of this year’s Christmas Village, White Christmas, will be played out in three different ‘Nordic’ villages at Port Hercule in Quai Albert 1er. From Friday 6th December until Sunday 5th January 2020, the magic of Christmas will be on display for young and old to enjoy. The annual Monaco Christmas Village will feature […]

0
November 29, 2019 | News

Princess for a night

Lifestyle contributor Isabella Marino takes us to the glamorous Princess Grace Foundation Awards Gala in New York. On 25th November, I was fortunate to attend the Princess Grace Awards Gala at the iconic hotel The Plaza. The setting was magical with a romantic red carpet and a photo wall with 65,000 fresh red roses! My […]

0

daily

December 19, 2019 | News

Major commitments made at first refugee forum

Cassandra Tanti

A delegation from Monaco has taken part in the first World Refugee Forum, where important pledges were made for better refugee inclusion, education and jobs.

0
December 19, 2019 | News

Palace welcomes children for Christmas

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco’s youngest citizens have been treated like little princes and princesses at the annual kids Christmas bash at the Palace, a tradition started by Princes Grace more than 50 years ago.

0
December 19, 2019 | News

Prince Albert’s daughter releases new single

Cassandra Tanti

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi has released a new song with her rocker boyfriend Ian Mellencamp.

0
December 19, 2019 | News

JCEM presents 2019 Entrepreneurship Trophies

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco’s Young Chamber of Commerce (JCEM) followed up a successful first edition of its Entrepreneurship Trophies in 2018 with another this year by awarding three Monegasque companies. 

0
MORE STORIES

Bizarre new glove law for two-wheelers

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_4624" align="alignleft" width="300"]Photo: Steve Parker Photo: Steve Parker[/caption] Drivers and passengers of motorcycles and scooters on French roads must wear thick gloves from November 20 or risk being fined. According to a European study, wearing approved gloves can significantly reduce most (95%) of hand injuries. Two-wheeler users who ignore the new rule will be fined €68, or €45 if paid on the spot or within 15 days. The new rule was first announced last year but has just been published in the official journal. The driver will lose 1 point on his licence. Not wearing a helmet entails a fine of €135 and 3 points.

From Monaco to Madagascar, Charlotte starts her...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_11846" align="alignnone" width="640"]Charlotte Gamba, International Volunteer of Monaco and Pierrot, one of the students of the EPHATA school in Madagascar © DCI Charlotte Gamba, International Volunteer of Monaco and Pierrot, one of the students of the EPHATA school in Madagascar © DCI[/caption] Monaco’s International Cooperation Department has sent a new Monaco International Volunteer (VIM) into the field. Charlotte Gamba, 24, has started her mission with the Ephata school, supported by the Monegasque Cooperation. The specialised school teaches blind and partially-sighted children in Fianarantsoa, Madagascar. Established in 2002 by the Congregation of the Sisters of Mary the Immaculate, Ephata offers guidance adapted to visual handicaps, enabling children to benefit from education with a maximum degree of autonomy. During this year of volunteering, Charlotte, a Monegasque and a lawyer by training, will have the task of assisting the Administrative and Financial Manager of Ephata, and in particular to organise training in labour law. She will also participate in the implementation and development of the school's educational programmes, in particular providing support in French and English. She will also be responsible for developing an activity generating income for the school: the establishment of a “bush taxi" line – a taxi collective between Antananarivo, the Malagasy capital, and Fianarantsoa. Currently, six VIMs are on long-term missions in three priority countries of the Monegasque Cooperation: Morocco, Burkina Faso, and Madagascar. Each job opening is published in the Journal de Monaco. Job profiles vary according to the needs of the partners of the Monegasque Cooperation. An application form is available on the website under the heading "The International Volunteers of Monaco". READ ALSO: Life-saving procedures made possible thanks to volunteers READ ALSO: The Charities of Monaco Life: Namaste  