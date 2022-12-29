Major overhaul of PACA TER trains in the works

The Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region has announced a grand plan to renovate and modernise its TER rail network with the goal of increasing comfort and environmental performance.

Within the 2023-2028 budget, €30 million has been set aside for the project: a “large-scale operation” to update 60 trains and thus improve comfort for passengers and reduce emissions.

The first stage of the renovation plans will focus on modernising the 29 trains that operate between the Alps and the west of the region, focusing on optimum comfort internally and the installation of particle filters to improve environmental performance. These works will take place in the period from 2024 to 2030.

The second overhaul will take place as part of the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) project. The concept will bring innovative technology to the 31 trains and signal service on the Marseille-Ventimiglia line, resulting in a higher level of service and reduced overall costs.

“Our ambition is to strengthen the positioning of our region as an innovative and exemplary territory in the implementation of the Climate Plan, without forgetting of course the well-being of our inhabitants,” explained Muselier. “For us, it is essential that regional transport be accessible to all, with modern equipment that respects the environment”.

In line with its aim of providing accessible transport, the region has also announced that it would cover the majority of the anticipated cost increase to transport for 2023, with only €6 million, of €30 million in total, being passed onto users.

