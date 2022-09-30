Major road works to disrupt traffic for 18 months

From 3rd October, French Riviera authorities are undertaking extensive work to modernise the water networks on Avenue Jean Jaurès, in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, the main access road located to the east of the Principality, and it is going to cause major traffic disruptions.

The operation means that road traffic on Avenue Jean Jaurès in the direction of Monaco will be reduced to one-way, from the Quatre Chemins roundabout to the Saint Roman interchange.

The work is due to last for 18 months, and will see a one-way traffic lane on avenue Jean Jaurès, from the roundabout to the intersection with avenue Louis Laurens.

In the direction of Menton, a diversion route is being created by avenue Varavilla, avenue du President Kennedy and Notre Dame de bon voyage for light vehicles.

The major works mean that journeys of local residents, public transport users and cross-border workers will be heavily impacted, particularly in the Monaco/Menton direction.

Bus users are encouraged to check the updated schedules of their lines, while on line 100, the ‘Les 4 Chemins’, ‘La Boucherie’, ‘La Tranchée’ and ‘Saint Roman’ stops, in the Monaco-Menton direction, will not be served from 3rd October and for the entire period of the works.

