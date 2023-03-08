Major train disruptions amid rolling strike action

SNCF train services will be severely disrupted on Wednesday 8th and 9th March as workers join unions’ calls for daily strike action against France’s pension reform.

After workers across the country walked off the job on Tuesday 7th March for a highly publicised national strike, unions are calling on participants to keep up the pressure on the government and continue to hold the country at ransom.

The unions are calling on women in particular on International Women’s Day, 8th March, to rally and openly denounce the reforms that they argue will be more “unfair” for them. Female-led demonstrations are planned in 150 cities across the country, around three times more than previous years, while strike action will continue across transport, school and fuel sectors.

Train services will be severely disrupted with only one in three/four intercity trains operating on Wednesday, including the busy Nice to Monaco line. The SNCF warns that the strike action will continue into Thursday 9th March.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo of Monaco train station by Monaco Life