Major vaccination disparity in Europe

While all countries in Europe have started their vaccination programmes, not all are rolling out doses at the same rate. The immunisation figures per country vary wildly from a paltry 0.69 per 100 people in Russia to a massive 18.45 per 100 in the U.K.

They may no longer be part of the European Union, but they have the highest vaccination rate in Europe, by far. The United Kingdom has vaccinated over 13 million citizens since it started its immunisation programme back on 8th December. It was also the first country to approve the vaccine, the one put out by BioNTech and Pfizer, and also the first to approve the Oxford Astra Zeneca jab, giving them a head start over the continent.

After the UK, the numbers fall off, with Malta showing a vaccination rate of 8.51 per 100 as of 7th February, followed by Serbia with 8.0. France comes in near the bottom of the list at a dismal 3.3 per 100, with Monaco’s other neighbour, Italy, in the middle of the pack with 4.23 per 100 people having received their jabs.

Some of the hold up in Europe has been due to the highly publicised shortages of vaccines available. The EU was slow in ordering the jabs and, as a result, the roll out has also been slow since manufacturers did not have proper lead up times to start ramping up production.

The EU has approved three vaccines. The first was the Pfizer BioNTech jab, followed by the one created by Moderna, and now the Oxford Astra Zeneca vaccine.

The EU was recently up in arms over the seemingly uneven distribution of the Astra Zeneca jab, causing a near-international incident between the newly-divorced UK and the Union, but this seems to have passed as several countries, including France and Italy, received their first shipments over the weekend.

