Thursday, February 11, 2021

22 new Covid cases on 10 Feb. brings total to 1,717: 57 hospitalised: 36 resident + 11 in ICU: 7 resident, 154 home monitored, 1,435 recoveries, 20 deaths

Major vaccination disparity in Europe

By Stephanie Horsman - February 10, 2021

While all countries in Europe have started their vaccination programmes, not all are rolling out doses at the same rate. The immunisation figures per country vary wildly from a paltry 0.69 per 100 people in Russia to a massive 18.45 per 100 in the U.K. 

They may no longer be part of the European Union, but they have the highest vaccination rate in Europe, by far. The United Kingdom has vaccinated over 13 million citizens since it started its immunisation programme back on 8th December. It was also the first country to approve the vaccine, the one put out by BioNTech and Pfizer, and also the first to approve the Oxford Astra Zeneca jab, giving them a head start over the continent.

After the UK, the numbers fall off, with Malta showing a vaccination rate of 8.51 per 100 as of 7th February, followed by Serbia with 8.0. France comes in near the bottom of the list at a dismal 3.3 per 100, with Monaco’s other neighbour, Italy, in the middle of the pack with 4.23 per 100 people having received their jabs.

Some of the hold up in Europe has been due to the highly publicised shortages of vaccines available. The EU was slow in ordering the jabs and, as a result, the roll out has also been slow since manufacturers did not have proper lead up times to start ramping up production.

The EU has approved three vaccines. The first was the Pfizer BioNTech jab, followed by the one created by Moderna, and now the Oxford Astra Zeneca vaccine.

The EU was recently up in arms over the seemingly uneven distribution of the Astra Zeneca jab, causing a near-international incident between the newly-divorced UK and the Union, but this seems to have passed as several countries, including France and Italy, received their first shipments over the weekend.

 

Photo source: Pixabay

 

February 10, 2021

While all countries in Europe have started their vaccination programmes, not all are rolling out doses at the same rate.

February 6, 2021 | Local News

Welcome Monaco One

Monaco’s new fast shuttle between Ventimiglia and Port Hercule has arrived in the Principality ahead of its official launch in March.

February 2, 2021 | Local News

Explained: new rules on travelling to France

The National Council is fighting a new restriction that forces Monaco residents travelling beyond 30 kilometres from their home to produce a negative PCR test to French authorities.

February 1, 2021 | Business & Finance

What impact has Covid had on Monaco’s property market?

Real estate sales and prices were down in 2020, not a huge surprise in a year that saw nearly every sector of the economy hit by Covid. But it wasn’t nearly as bad as it could have been.

February 10, 2021 | Business & Finance

FANB class closed due to Covid

Cassandra Tanti

Six students in the same class at the François d’Assise – Nicolas Barré (FANB) have tested positive for the coronavirus, closing the whole class temporarily.

February 10, 2021 | Business & Finance

EU unveils new €4b plan to fight cancer

Stephanie Horsman

As Europe continues its fight against Covid, the European Commission is pushing ahead with plans to tackle another disease, cancer, which killed more than 1.3 million Europeans in 2020.

February 10, 2021 | Business & Finance

New initiative for ‘Monaco, Yachting Capital of the World’ concept

Stephanie Horsman

Four Monaco-based entities are joining forces to promote sustainable yachting through education, shared values and networking opportunities. 

February 10, 2021 | Business & Finance

Three-day test clearance continued

Cassandra Tanti

The government has extended the support it will provide for employees in self quarantine for three days as they await the results of a PCR test.

