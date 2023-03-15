Make-up Masterclasses at the Spa Metropole by Givenchy

Learn how to do a smokey eye, change your beauty routine or give yourself the perfect complexion during a masterclass at Spa Metropole by Givenchy with make-up artist Joe Ghannam.

The art of make-up requires mastering certain techniques and choosing the right colours to suit your complexion. Hôtel Metropole Monte-Carlo’s make-up expert Joe Ghannam, creator of Monte-Carlo Make up, will orchestrate a series of 90 minutes sessions in limited groups, sharing his advice and giving you all his secrets.

The public are invited to sign up for one of four classes each day offered on 27th February, 23rd March and 13th April.

At just €50 per person, participants will be given personalised tips and guided through the steps of creating their own look, which they can reproduce at home for any glamorous occassion.

A free Givenchy lipstick will also be offered.

To register, email spa.givenchy@metropole.com or call +37793151370

Do you have an event in Monaco or the French Riviera that you would like us to include in our What’s On section and events calendar? Please email editor@monacolife.net.