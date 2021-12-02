MAM to merge with Swiss company

Sunday, December 5, 2021
Business & Finance
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Monaco Asset Management has signed a deal with Swiss-based wealth management company Chenton and agreed that within four years, the two companies will be operating jointly.
From 15th December, all staff working in public venues in Monaco, including restaurants and bars, must present a valid health pass.
Guidelines for a sustainable tourism sector in Monaco have been outlined in a new White Paper, developed in consultation with the government and tourism professionals.
The World Chambers Congress, held in Dubai last week, was a huge success for the Monaco Economic Board, which took the opportunity to strengthen contacts and prepare for future missions.