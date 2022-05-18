Weather
News

Breaking News

29 Covid cases 16 May, 6 hospitalised - 3 res, 45 home monitored, 11,922 recoveries, 57 deaths, 207 incidence rate, 71.7% vaccinated

Man-made tide pools in Port of Fontvieille a success

Man-made tide pools in Port of Fontvieille a success

By Stephanie Horsman - May 18, 2022

Artificial tide pools were created in 2019 at water level in front of the Fontvieille Port as part of the government’s ongoing ecological restoration programme. The results so far have been encouraging.

Tide pools can be likened to underwater rain forests in that they harbour a huge number of plant and animal species, with each playing an important role. Seaweeds, small crabs, anemones, small fish, mussels and many other creatures can make a tide pool their home.

As such, the Department of the Environment installed five tide pool-esque riprap reefs in Fontvieille’s port back in 2019. Since then, they have been monitored to ensure their environmental effectiveness, and the first results have just been released, showing the colonisation of several species by mere sight checks.

ECOncrete and the Monaco Department of the Environment worked together to install a set of coastal armour units along the Port’s rocky riprap. They add structural support to the riprap, while creating an intertidal habitat that’s absent from traditional rubble mound revetments and breakwaters. Initial monitoring results show significant ecological differences between ECOncrete technologies and control rock plots, including multiple invertebrate, fish, and algae species, according to the manufacturer.

A biological monitoring session with an. “Awareness panel” was held on 18th May at the Jean Charles Rey dyke, where they located and explained the interest of these riprap reefs as part of the restoration programmes Clean Ports and Clean Ports Active in Biodiversity.

Photo: L Aquilina – Environmental Department

 

Editors pics

May 17, 2022 | Local News

La Compagnie returns to offer business-only travel to US

The 100% Business Class airline La Compagnie is back operating flights between Nice and New York, but this time it has a new aircraft that uses less fuel. And they’re not the only ones.

0
May 17, 2022 | Business & Finance

MEB makes business ties with USA, Vietnam and Djibouti

The Monaco Economic Board has accomplished three missions with three very different entities, starting with a trip to the United States, followed by two locally-based forums with Vietnam and Djibouti.

0
May 14, 2022 | Local News

“My food is like me, full of character”

As the new head chef of Elsa, Mélanie Serre is discovering the joys and challenges of creating 100% organic dishes. But as Monaco Life discovered, this girl certainly knows how to pack in the flavour.

0
May 13, 2022 | Local News

CSM researchers publish game-changing study on cancer and stem cells

A paediatric cancer research team at the Scientific Centre of Monaco is behind exciting new research that shows brain cancer stem cells can be reprogrammed to better respond to treatment.

0

