Mandatory GDP survey now underway

The annual calculation of Monaco’s GDP is underway, and all of the economic entities in the Principality have six weeks to complete the mandatory survey, ideally online.

As it does every year, Monaco’s statistics group IMSEE is calculating the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Principality of Monaco for the previous year (2022), with the help of local businesses.

The new campaign kicked off on Friday 14th April, and people have until 26th May to complete the questionnaire.

To make it as easy as possible, the government is encouraging people to make their declarations online at the IMSEE website: imsee.mc.

All economic entities in Monaco are required to fill out the declaration, regardless of the size and nature of their activity, whether it is of a commercial nature or not, and even if it was only partial in 2022 (created or ceased activity during the year).

“This statistical survey has no tax connotation, and is conducted by qualified and legally authorised agents of IMSEE,” said the Monaco Government in a statement.

The questionnaire will also be sent in the post, and includes a return envelope.

For any questions on the GDP survey, people can contact IMSEE representatives on the toll-free number 8000 2008, via the imsee.mc website or on (+377) 98 98 98 88.

Photo by Burst on Unpslash