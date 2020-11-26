Weather
News

Breaking News

7 new Covid cases on 25 Nov. brings total to 594: 15 hospitalised, 8 resident + 4 in ICU, 2 resident, 23 home monitored, 530 recoveries, 3 deaths

Maradona’s footprints in Monaco

By Cassandra Tanti - November 26, 2020

As the world mourns the death of football great Diego Maradona, we turn back time to 2003, when the Argentinian legend left his mark – quite literally – on the Principality.

Football fans across the globe were shocked to hear the sudden passing of Diego Maradona on Wednesday. He died of a heart attack in Buenos Aires just days after successfully receiving surgery on a brain blood clot, aged 60-years-old.

AS Monaco football club took to Twitter to join the world in mourning his death, writing: “A magnificent player has just left us. Rest in peace Diego”.

On their website, the club shared that he was “an example for many Argentinian players who came to AS Monaco, including Omar Da Fonseca, Ramon Diaz and Marcelo Gallardo.”

But Diego Maradona left more than great memories and inspiration in the Principality. He was also the first sportsperson to receive the Golden Foot award in Monaco on 26th August 2003, an international recognition given to players who stand out for their athletic achievements and for their personality.

Maradona was captain when Argentina won the 1986 World Cup, and became a Napoli club legend scoring 81 goals in 188 appearances. He was also a compelling character, known practically everywhere, by everyone.

For his award in Monaco, a brass plaque was created, featuring an imprint of his most precious gift – his feet – together with his signature and his jersey number ‘10’.

Diego Maradona’s brass plaque on Monaco’s Champions Promenade

The Argentinian marks the start of the Champions Promenade in Monaco, a beautiful walking path which runs behind the Grimaldi Forum and hugs the Mediterranean Sea. He is joined by other football greats including Platini, Ronaldo, Fontaine, Rivera, Kopa, Madjer, Pelé, Gullit, Figo, and Zanetti.

It is Monaco’s equivalent to Hollywood Boulevard, something that Maradona himself recognised in 2003.

He told reporters at the time: “I said before that Hollywood has actors’ hands, but for the footballers this place will be more fascinating.”

 

Top photo source: Golden Foot Awards Monaco

 

 

