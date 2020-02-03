Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
few clouds
11.4 ° C
15.6 °
9 °
87%
2.6kmh
20%
Tue
16 °
Wed
13 °
Thu
12 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
12 °
Monday, February 3, 2020

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Pastor Real Estate & Barclays

Breaking News

Makeover of Casino Square to dramatically change the look of Monte Carlo

Markets weekly

Markets weekly

By Barclays - February 3, 2020

Survey data on the health of leading economies kicks off the week, with the final January purchasing managers’ index (PMI) readings from China, the eurozone, the UK and the US.

China’s Caixin and the US IHS Markit PMI data have both indicated that the two economies have managed to keep expanding. With the recent improvement in trade talks, the final data will reveal if growth can be furthered. With regards to the US, the Institute for Supply Management readings will be closely watched after they signalled contraction in manufacturing in recent months.

The PMI data will reinforce whether the UK has experienced a post-election bounce in manufacturing and services activity, as the flash PMI indicated, and if the eurozone continues to show signs of recovery (albeit from a contracting manufacturing base) in the midst of easing global trade tensions.

In the eurozone, the consumer has managed to keep the economy afloat. December retail sales data on the Wednesday will show if consumption strengthened in the run-up to Christmas, after 2.2% year-on-year growth in November.

Ending the week is the January non-farm payrolls data in the US. While the unemployment rate remained at noticeably low levels in December at 3.5% and real earnings remain positive, the non-farm payroll number disappointed in December at 145,000, especially given the revising lower of employment readings in prior months.

January trade data from China is also on Friday. The data will reveal the impact on the country’s export-heavy economy of a recent de-escalation in trade wars with the US and the signing of the “phase-one” deal. December’s trade surplus was revised up $0.5bn to $47.2 bn.

Climate change: time for investors to evolve

The last decade was the warmest since records began in 1850 and projections anticipate that temperatures will get hotter still.

Climate change has become a priority for many financiers, business leaders and politicians alike. For instance, climate change is a focus topic at this month’s World Economic Forum in Davos. However, solutions to one of the world’s most pressing challenges may not be emerging fast enough.

The increase in average temperatures is the primary indicator of climate change and driver of many of its effects. Since 1850, 17 of the warmest years on record have occurred in the last 18 years. The world is on average one degree Celsius hotter than it was between 1850 and 1900 (see chart). An increase of one additional degree to average annual temperatures is seen as the threshold to “severe, widespread, and irreversible” effects of a climate breakdown.

In addition to the temperature record, ocean temperatures last year were the highest on record – leading to more ocean acidification, sea-level rise and extreme weather. Both of these measures indicate that the “climate crisis” has reached a new level and rapid measures are needed to speed up the process of cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

With climate seemingly inevitable in an uncertain world, investors can no longer disregard the risks when making investment decisions. Industries and companies working towards reducing the impact of climate change, accelerating energy transition and improving infrastructure are likely to profit the most from increased spending and accommodative policy measures focused around climate change.

For more information contact Barclays Private Bank in Monaco by clicking here or on +377 93 15 35 35

shares
SHARE
Previous articleStudents compete to protect the sea
Next article‘Ocean Amazon’ Irina Peterson sets off

Editors pics

January 29, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

0
January 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Casino Square to be renovated by Easter

Work has begun on renewing Casino Square and SBM President Jean-Luc Biamonti has stressed that, while the move is necessary to improve security, the glamorous look of Monaco’s most famous square will be maintained.

0
January 14, 2020 | Business & Finance

Department of Labour expands e-services

The Monegasque Department of Labour is taking its commitment to the Extended Monaco programme to the next level with a restructured system for employees and job seekers.

0
December 5, 2019 | Business & Finance

YPO elects Economou as chairman

Monaco-based Anastasios (Tassos) Economou has been elected chairman of the Board of Directors of YPO, a global leadership community for chief executives. It was announced earlier this week that Economou will be the 69th member to hold this office and will succeed current YPO Chairman Elizabeth Zucker. He will begin his term on 1st July 2020. A member […]

0

daily

February 3, 2020 | Business & Finance

Markets weekly

Barclays

Survey data on the health of leading economies kicks off the week, with the final January purchasing managers’ index (PMI) readings from China, the eurozone, the UK and the US.

0
January 29, 2020 | Business & Finance

MEB in Mexico

Cassandra Tanti

The Monaco Economic Board (MEB) has been establishing business links in Mexico City, as partners of the Monaco Private Label event.

0
January 28, 2020 | Business & Finance

Clean Equity team announces two new collaborators

Cassandra Tanti

The sustainable technology innovation forum, Clean Equity Monaco 2020, will kick off its 13th edition at the Fairmont Monte-Carlo Hotel with some new faces as well as continued commitment from old partners.   

0
January 27, 2020 | Business & Finance

Markets weekly

Cassandra Tanti

After a busy two weeks of quarterly corporate earnings data, this week has some key economic data points to watch out for.

0
MORE STORIES

Record achievements at MYS 2019

Business & Finance Cassandra Tanti -
This year’s Monaco Yacht Show not only featured the most impressive fleet of superyachts in its history worth a jaw-dropping €6 billion, it also attracted a record number of exhibitors. Held from 25th to 28th September, the Monaco Yacht Show is considered the largest and most luxurious in the world. This year’s show reached new highs, attracting 600 exhibitors – the highest number in its 29-year history. There was also slight increase in attendance, with 31,565 visitors compared to 30,400 in 2018. According to the show’s organisers, “Two weeks after the 29th edition of the MYS, feedback from the exhibitors is pragmatic and positive: although the market could be stronger, positive signs are to be noted, including the higher number of private visitors present at Monaco’s Port Hercule this year. They included guests of MYS, invited to visit the various superyachts up for sale or charter. The MYS private concierge service invited over 200 VIP visitors (211 to be precise, compared to 150 in 2018), linking them up with the show’s exhibitors and triggering over 50 yacht visits. The majority of these potential clients came from the United States, Russia, England, China and India. Exhibitors noted a definite trend in visitor profile: a broader range of countries, a wider age bracket, and serious intentions to buy or charter.” Once again, the MYS unveiled exciting new superyacht projects, technologies and joint ventures during the four days. It showcased 125 superyachts with an estimated total worth of around €4 billion. The superyacht exhibition included 44 new models and 14 megayachts over 70 metres in length - including two over 100 metres. Although the average length remained stable at 49.5 metres, the average price for a motoryacht exhibited at the show reached €37.8 million this year. All in all, the 2019 MYS boasted yachts that were bigger and more amazing than ever, as well as a tendency towards “greener” yachts and enhanced performance in terms of technology, speed and design. 600 participating companies occupied a large portion of Port Hercule in Monaco, organised into different themed areas. Yacht builders, brokers and designers set up their stands on the quaysides, close to their yachts. Tender and water toy manufacturers showcased no fewer than 55 pieces of equipment, over half of which were being presented for the very first time. Their stands were mainly situated on the port’s Quai Antoine Ier, where the yacht show’s Car Deck displayed 30 collector or custom-built cars and motorbikes. The show’s many nautical equipment manufacturers and country pavilions were set up in tents on the port’s Darse Sud and Quai Albert Ier. The Parvis Piscine tent was dedicated to luxury products and services, drawing many visitors. Its fully revamped Upper Deck Lounge, reserved for the show’s partners from the luxury industry, spanned over two floors. On the eve of the MYS, four prizes were awarded at the 6th Monaco Yacht Show Superyacht Awards ceremony. The list of winners comprised three vessels. Attila (64m, Sanlorenzo) received the MYS/RINA Award for its design, which complies with the environmental standards established by RINA, the Italian company in charge of classifying superyachts. TIS, a brand new 111-metre yacht by German shipyard Lürssen, received the MYS Interior Design Award. Excellence (80m, Abeking & Rasmussen) won two prizes: the MYS Exterior Design Award, and the ceremony’s most prestigious award, the MYS Finest New Superyacht Award. [caption id="attachment_39468" align="alignnone" width="900"] TIS by Lürssen received the MYS Interior Design Award[/caption] Immediately before the ceremony, the MYS hosted the 4th edition of the Monaco Yacht Summit, during which a variety of yachting-related subjects were discussed by some 40 participants interested in purchasing or chartering a yacht in the near future.  

Human chain to block Calais motorway

Business & Finance Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_3225" align="alignleft" width="640"]Photo: Alisdare Hickson Photo: Alisdare Hickson[/caption] Anyone thinking of driving to the UK next week may have to change plans, after shopkeepers, businessmen, farmers and police unionists in Calais pledged to block “indefinitely” the motorway leading to the port with a “human chain”, saying they will not break it until the migrant Jungle camp that has now swollen to up to 10,000 people is totally dismantled. The unprecedented action, due to start on Monday, came as the local head of France’s national haulage federation warned: “Migrant violence hasn’t gone up a notch, it’s gone up 10 floors.” Lorry driver representatives issued a joint call with an umbrella group of shops and businesses in Calais, the CGT union, farmers and the SCP Police union, saying that they had run out of less militant ways of calling a “halt to insecurity in Calais”. “What we want is a date for the dismantling of the northern part of the Jungle,” said Frédéric Van Gansbeke of le Grand rassemblement du Calaisis, a group representing local Calais residents. “We will not move until we get a date [for its removal],” he told La Voix du Nord, the local newspaper, calling the blockage “indefinite”. Starting on Monday at 7 am, the different groups will unite to block the A16 motorway in a “snail” operation to block traffic. They have called on local Calais residents to join them to form a “human chain” starting at the Epopée stadium and moving to the A16. Mr Van Gansbeke said they were “changing tack” after the state showed it was “safeguarding the migrants and not shopkeepers, port workers, hauliers, tourists and farmers”. The group called on locals to “take the day off” and join them. “We haven’t slept for the past six months due to migrants crossing our properties,” said Xavier Foissey, a farmers’ representative. David Sagnard, local head of France’s national haulage federation, said: “Must we risk our life on the motorway just doing our job of haulier, by being a tourist or simply a Calais resident or policeman?” Alliance, the French police union, said its officers were no longer able to cope with increasing disorder in the migrant camp. “The French police are not the gate guards of the English,” said Jean-Claude Delage, head of the Alliance. “Our force is just receiving blows. This has to end,” he told Le Figaro newspaper. Gangs of armed people-smugglers operating around Calais have started systematically forcing lorries to stop before they reach the port so migrants can break in. Philippe Mignonet, deputy mayor of Calais, has described the main route to the port as a “no-go area” between midnight and 6am. The motorway is regularly blocked with felled trees and debris by masked smugglers, often brandishing large sticks and sometimes knives. French police responded to mounting political pressure by rushing 140 additional officers to the area this weekend. The leader of the northern France region said that the border deal should be scrapped unless Britain agreed to the changes. Xavier Bertrand, president of the Hauts-de-France council, called for the creation of a so-called hotspot in the Calais area where migrants could apply for asylum in Britain. About 200 migrants from Calais are making it across the Channel in lorries every week, French officials and security sources said over the weekend. The estimate – equivalent to more than 10,000 illegal migrants arriving each year –represents a surge in the number of so-called “lorry drops”, when migrants hiding in the back of goods vehicles jump out after safely reaching the UK.  (Sources: Le Figaro, Daily Telegraph, La Voix du Nord)