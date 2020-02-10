Weather
'Grand Ida' residential developer asked to rethink design concept amid concern by councillors

Markets weekly

Markets weekly

By Barclays - February 10, 2020

The financial markets’ focus this week will remain divided between economic fundamentals and the uncertainty around the coronavirus outbreak. On the data front, the week is due to be relatively quiet.

The UK gross domestic product data (GDP) for the final three months of last year will confirm how much output was boosted by December’s election result. The UK’s business sector has shown signs of recovery, prompting the Bank of England (BOE) to keep interest rates on hold last month at 0.75%. However, the BOE downgraded its long-term prospects for the economy by an average growth rate of 1.1% over the next three years. With fourth-quarter (Q4) UK GDP figures being published on Tuesday, investors will gain more insight into the health of the economy.

January’s US consumer price index (CPI) on Thursday is probably the most significant American data release next week. The index will show if the downward trend in prices persists, despite consumers experiencing real earnings strength amidst a tight jobs market. Indeed, inflation remaining below the central bank’s 2.0% target, despite three rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in 2019, is a concern for Chairman Jerome Powell, as he noted in last month’s Fed meeting.

Friday’s US retail sales data for January will reveal if consumer spending started 2020 strongly, after easing in the previous two quarters. In December, growth was 0.3% on a month-on-month basis and consensus is for the same reading again in January.

Also on Friday, Germany reports Q4 GDP numbers. The export-heavy economy struggled significantly in 2019 as trade tensions remained heightened. That said, the economy avoided a technical recession, or output contracting for two consecutive quarters, and Q4 will reveal if news on “phase one” of a US-China trade deal helped alleviate some of the pressures faced.

Mixed earnings season warrants caution

While it’s still early days in Europe, the US earnings season for the final three months of 2019 enters its final stretch with around 60% of companies having unveiled results. So far performance can best be described as “mixed”.

On one hand, as we expected, US companies beat analysts’ expectations once again and are on track to deliver around 2% earnings growth for the fourth quarter. On the other hand, 2020 estimates have bled lower with many reluctant to upgrade guidance in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in China. Yet, after a short-lived period of consolidation, equity markets are back to posting all-time highs.

The discrepancy between rising share prices and weaker fundamentals (or earnings forecasts for 2020) has pushed valuations significantly above their long-term average (see chart). In our view, such valuation levels leave American equities with very little room for disappointment.

Whether it’s a function of the “known-unknowns”, like this year’s US election, or completely unexpected events as already experienced with the Middle East flare up and the coronavirus, volatility spikes are likely to be more frequent and possibly more pronounced.

While central banks’ liquidity support should prevent significant and long-lasting drawdowns, we believe investors should get ready for a bumpier ride in 2020. First and foremost, this means ensuring proper diversification across asset classes and taking advantage of pullbacks when they present themselves. It also means exploring ways to use higher volatility to enhance, protect and diversify portfolio returns.

 

For more information contact Barclays Private Bank in Monaco by clicking here or on +377 93 15 35 35

 

 

A “shoe-in” divorce from Monaco to Manhattan

Business & Finance Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_1711" align="alignleft" width="300"]Photo: nyphotographic.com Photo: nyphotographic.com[/caption] A wealthy socialite wants a Manhattan judge to move her divorce hearing from Monaco to New York so she won’t risk losing any expensive gifts received from her husband since they married in Hong Kong in 2008. Tracey Hejailan-Amon could lose $70 million that her estranged husband, Swiss businessman Maurice Alain Amon, whose family-owned company Sicpa, according to WSJ, produces “security inks for most of the world’s bank notes, as well as passports and lottery scratch cards”, gave her during their eight-year union, her lawyers have claimed. The “gifts” Hejailan-Amon received include a $15 million Fifth Avenue apartment, jewellery, cars, art and furnishings – all of which the 47-year-old would keep if the case were tried in New York. She’d also have a shot at half of a $25 million art collection, which includes work by Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Damien Hirst, the couple built during their marriage, according to the New York Post. Hejailan-Amon doesn’t file taxes, vote or have a driver’s licence in New York – but she still wants the benefit of the state’s generous “equitable distribution” law. Her lawyer, Judd Burstein, argued at a recent Manhattan Supreme Court appearance that the former couple has homes in France, Monaco, Switzerland and New York – and Hejailan-Amon visited her Manhattan pad so often that it should be considered her legal residence. Amon’s attorney, Peter Bronstein, called the spurned spouse a “gold digger” who is demanding $235,000 in monthly alimony on top of the gifts. Mr Amon, 64, maintains that since his ex-wife kept her treasure trove of shoes in Monaco, that’s where their home was. “If we prevail, as I believe we will, Mr Amon will find himself in a New York divorce case, where he stands to lose perhaps $100 million more than what a Monaco court might order,” Burstein said. The judge said she would rule on the matter within 60 days.

Local teams to protect Monaco data

Two Monegasque companies will be responsible for risk analysis and cybersecurity for the Principality of Monaco as it continues with its ambitious digital transition programme. Monaco Digital and Egerie were presented last week as new partners of the Monegasque Digital Security Agency (AMSN) to assist with the launch of this year’s ‘Extended Monaco’ project. Monaco Digital specialises in supporting businesses who are changing over from traditional to digital platforms. Formerly Monaco Informatique, the company relaunched under its new name last February with four locations in France and the Principality. The second new partner, Egerie, is a cybersecurity software publisher, addressing the growing concerns in Monaco and worldwide about growing digital security risks. The ‘Extended Monaco’ project is part of the Principality’s continued efforts to become amongst the most “Safe and sound” nations on the planet. As digital security is of paramount interest to both the state and the many companies operating here, these endeavours are taken extremely seriously. "We chose the company Egerie, today in partnership with Monaco Digital, which offers the same coverage and the same collaborative tools to all the Monegasque structures," said Dominique Riban, Director of the AMSN. "Plus they will be organsations using a robust methodology of cyber risk analysis and management, all the better so that information systems will be protected. The fact that the data analyses remain on Monegasque soil brings a guarantee of sovereignty."   Photo from left to right: Pierre Oger, Managing Director and founder of Egerie, Dominique Riban, Director of AMSN, and Sébastien Massé, Director Cybersecurity - Monaco Digital. © Directorate of Communication / Manuel Vitali