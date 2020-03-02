Markets weekly

Monday, March 2, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Business & Finance
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
There are now seven positive cases of the coronavirus in the region, while only one remains in a serious condition
The 34% of delegates up for grabs in the Democrat candidacy race on ‘Super Tuesday’ will be the main focus for investors this week. While senator Bernie Sanders is leading the pack, only 5% of the delegates have been contested. With the key contenders focusing their campaigns on 3rd March, Tuesday’s results will be of great importance.
On the data front, the focus on the first three days of the week will be February final purchasing managers’ index readings from the UK, eurozone, US and China. In the flash estimates, the two superpowers started to stutter in the backdrop of Covid-19. While the UK and eurozone held up, anecdotal evidence from businesses pointed to the Coronavirus outbreak impacting them negatively, with stretched supply chains.
January money and credit data from the Bank of England on Monday reveals if mortgage approvals and lending mirrored the recent boom in housing survey data, as well as the health of consumer credit growth.
Ending the week is February US non-farm payrolls data and trade numbers from China.
An impressive US employment reading in January of 225,000 came off the back of average jobs growth of 175,000 per month in 2019. Average earnings also moved back to 3.1% after dipping to 2.9% in December. Consensus is for employment to grow by 173,000 in February and earnings growth of 3.2%.
In January, China’s imports rose strongly relative to exports, signaling strong domestic demand. However, February is unlikely to continue this trend in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak and raises questions over China’s ability to honour its “phase one” commitments at the end of February.
The US dollar (USD) has performed strongly across the board this year, breaching levels last seen in October in recent weeks. Driving USD strength has been robust economic growth, safe-haven flows amid previous Iran tensions, the Covid-19 epidemic and the dollar’s attractive yield relative to other currencies in the ten largest economies, or the G10.
Most market participants envisioned a weaker USD in 2020 and so the recent outperformance would have come as a surprise. Whilst the fundamentals of the US economy appear healthy and would suggest that the recent move has legs, we highlight that the 2020 elections and the uncertainty that comes with this could provide some volatility.
Furthermore, should inflation continue to remain below target and the global economy worsens, an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve cannot be ruled out. Such a move may limit the attractiveness of the dollar in the medium term.
For more information contact Barclays Private Bank in Monaco by clicking here or on +377 93 15 35 35
Monaco has acquired 20% of the capital of the Société du Port de Cap d’Ail, putting the country in a position to be part of the management of the harbour and it’s infrastructure in coming years.
The 34% of delegates up for grabs in the Democrat candidacy race on 'Super Tuesday' will be the main focus for investors this week.
The Pictet Group has announced the opening of a banking branch in Monaco aimed at serving private wealth management clients living in the Principality.
The new Monaco-based cryptocurrency start-up Bitsa has expanded its prepaid debit card with the privacy-focused altcoin Monero (XMR).
In the rarefied world of luxury yachts, the Monaco Yacht Show (MYS), this year running from September 28 to October 1, is a must-visit event, both for its glamorous setting as well as for the huge numbers of yachts you can view, admire and buy. It’s a place where both amateur enthusiasts and industry figures can discover the latest trends in naval architecture, technological advances and the newest gadgets and accessories, in a reflection of a high-powered industry that, perhaps more than any other, is driven by the potent purchasing power of its wealthy clientele.
Some 34,000 participants from around the world will take part in this year’s MYS, with 40 new yachts set to debut in their world premier. Throughout the entire event you can expect to see 125 super yachts, 104 motor yachts and 17 sailing yachts on show, collectively valued at an astonishing €3 billion.
This year, 400 VIP guests are flocking to the show’s opening gala on 27 September, where the third edition of the Monaco Yacht Show Awards will take place. There will also be the highly exclusive Monaco Yacht Summit, where an audience of 50 will gather to take part in thematic workshops that discuss today’s super yacht.
Finally, as well as an exhibition space that occupies an area totalling 20,000 square metres in size, the 2016 MYS will also see the unveiling of a new exhibition space, the Car Deck, dedicated to a carefully curated selection of luxury vehicles that will be available for test drives and purchasing. (Source: artsandcollections.com)