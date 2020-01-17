Weather
Saturday, January 18, 2020

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Pastor Real Estate & Barclays

Breaking News

Rolling strike action in France continues to disrupt train services to and from Monaco

Markets weekly

Markets weekly

By Barclays - January 17, 2020

Company news will pick up pace this week, with fourth-quarter earnings being published for more than 800 companies. That said, key macro data and economic news will also remain on investors’ watch list.

In the eurozone, the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy meeting, scheduled for 23 January, is the main event in the spotlight. The first rate-setting meeting of 2020, and with new ECB president Christine Lagarde at the helm, is likely to be to the dovish side. Further easing should be off the table for the time being, especially without a significant worsening in the bloc’s macroeconomic backdrop.

The eurozone and UK publish January’s IHS Markit flash purchasing managers’ indices (PMI). The Bank of England will likely have their eyes peeled on the UK flash data before their 30 January meeting for any imminent signs of recovery after the economy has showed signs of stuttering.

In the US, investors will closely monitor January’s IHS Markit flash PMIs for an indication on the health of both the services and manufacturing parts of the economy. After the last readings showed signs of improvement in December, expectations for 2020 are positive with services expected to remain resilient and hopes of further recovery in US manufacturing activity.

While some stabilisation is probable, especially on the back of the US-China phase one trade de-escalation, a sharp acceleration seems unlikely with uncertainty still elevated. In addition, investors will examine December’s new home sales data to assess the health of the housing sector.

Subdued inflation and weak output: is it time for an “insurance” cut?

UK November gross domestic product (GDP) data shows an economy that has weakened but kept afloat despite businesses grappling with uncertainty. Not least the extension of article 50 and the subsequent calling of December’s election.

On a year-on-year basis, GDP growth of 0.6% was the weakest since June 2012 and continues the contraction in output seen in 2019. The weakness was widespread across industrial production and the dominant services sector, which fell 0.3% month on month, the worst since February 2018.

However, the first half of the year could see modest growth, facilitated by some potential tailwinds.

  1. The more than likely passing of the withdrawal agreement bill in parliament could support confidence and lower some uncertainty.
  2. The March budget may pave the way for some fiscal stimulus.

The weakness and the juxtaposing potential for a recovery provides the members of the monetary policy committee (MPC) with a dilemma before their 30 January meeting.

On the one hand, they could continue to leave rates unchanged in case a recovery surfaces in the first half of 2020, as well as clarity on Brexit, and vote for a rate cut if this does not materialise. However, this would leave the risk of being reactive as opposed to proactive.

On the other hand, the MPC could provide an “insurance” cut to provide support should growth continue to stutter while running the risk of overheating the economy and generating inflationary pressure on the upside. This risk is definitely lowered by December inflation reaching a three-year low at 1.3%.

With two MPC members already dissenting in favour of rate cuts and Governor Mark Carney, Silvana Tenreyro and Jan Vlieghe starting to express concerns about the economy, the latter is looking increasingly more likely than the former.

At the time of writing, the rates market prices in approximately a 62% chance of a rate cut in January, with a 25 basis point cut fully priced in by June.

For more information contact Barclays Private Bank in Monaco by clicking here or on +377 93 15 35 35

 

Editors pics

December 5, 2019 | Business & Finance

YPO elects Economou as chairman

Monaco-based Anastasios (Tassos) Economou has been elected chairman of the Board of Directors of YPO, a global leadership community for chief executives. It was announced earlier this week that Economou will be the 69th member to hold this office and will succeed current YPO Chairman Elizabeth Zucker. He will begin his term on 1st July 2020. A member […]

0
November 7, 2019 | Business & Finance

Interview: Stuart Burns, Director of ISM

Stuart Burns is the new man at the helm of the International School of Monaco. His experience is extensive and incredibly diverse, from heading up some of the most privileged schools in the UK to working with the government to develop educational programmes in disadvantaged districts of London. This lover of languages spoke to Monaco […]

0
November 6, 2019 | Business & Finance

Art and wellness, a new approach to curation

Art has the potential to be much more than simply decorative. When chosen carefully it can impact our mood, improve sleep patterns, and help our bodies track the passage of time, all of which have measurable benefits to our wellness and quality of life. This is something that major architects and developers are increasingly designing […]

0
October 14, 2019 | Business & Finance

Local teams to protect Monaco data

Two Monegasque companies will be responsible for risk analysis and cybersecurity for the Principality of Monaco as it continues with its ambitious digital transition programme. Monaco Digital and Egerie were presented last week as new partners of the Monegasque Digital Security Agency (AMSN) to assist with the launch of this year’s ‘Extended Monaco’ project. Monaco […]

0

January 14, 2020 | Business & Finance

Department of Labour expands e-services

Stephanie Horsman

The Monegasque Department of Labour is taking its commitment to the Extended Monaco programme to the next level with a restructured system for employees and job seekers.

0
January 12, 2020 | Business & Finance

MEB success in Portugal

Stephanie Horsman

The Monaco Economic Board (MEB) made its first foray into Portugal last week, looking to sign on potential business partners and investors.

0
January 10, 2020 | Business & Finance

Stephane Valeri reviews 2019, looks ahead to 2020

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco’s National Council President Stéphane Valeri has had his first meeting of the year with the press and took the opportunity to review the successes of 2019 and to present upcoming plans for 2020.

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco’s economic mission in Turin

The Monaco Economic Board (MEB) recently hosted an event in Turin, Italy featuring the Monte Carlo Ballet in an effort to strengthen bonds between the two regions.

Turin is the undisputed centre of the Piedmont region of Italy. Not only is it the regional capital, it is also the economic hub where success stories abound from a series of companies who have household name-type recognition. It is the home to Fiat, Ferrero, Alessi and Lavazza to name a few, and as a reasonably close physical neighbour to Monaco, building strong ties is in the interest of both.

To that end, the Ambassador of Monaco in Italy, the Honorary Consul of Monaco in Turin, the Turin Chamber of Commerce and the association Destination Ambassador’s Club Monaco organised an event earlier this month to introduce the vast economic opportunities Turin has to offer to 10 interested parties from the Principality.

To entice the movers and shakers further, the event featured an evening performance with the Monte Carlo Ballet at the spectacular Teatro Regio.

The trip could be considered a success, as a few deals came from the meeting. Monaco Inter Expo signed a partnership agreement with Exclusive Brands Torino (EBT) to create lines and products made in Italy. This collaboration allows EBT a place at the Monaco Pavilion at the Expo Dubai 2020 taking place next autumn.

The visit was also a chance for the Monaco Chamber of Commerce to formally sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Turin’s Industrial Union.

Read also: [embed]https://monacolife.net/italys-ebt-official-partner-of-monaco-pavilion/[/embed]  

CFM Indosuez Wealth Management sells fraction of...

Business & Finance Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_6890" align="alignleft" width="250"]Mr Werner Peyer has been Managing Director of the Compagnie Monégasque de Banque since 2010. Mr Werner Peyer has been Managing Director of the Compagnie Monégasque de Banque since 2010.[/caption] UPDATED 4:30 pm: CFM Indosuez Wealth Management has sold a fraction of its business in the Principality of Monaco, namely clients resident in African countries, to Compagnie Monégasque de Banque (CMB). This agreement is in line with both CFM Indosuez Wealth Management’s proactive approach to limit client relations to residents of countries participating in AEOI (Automatic Exchange of Information) and with Indosuez Wealth Management group’s strategy to refocus its positions with clients in its key markets. AEOI entered into force in Monaco on January 1, 2017. With this transaction, CMB, the Monegasque private bank founded in 1976, welcomes eight highly skilled employees that will support and complement the bank’s international wealth management desk. “We are very lucky for this great addition to the team, it allows us to get new perspectives on market opportunities” states Werner Peyer, CEO of CMB. CMB has made all the necessary arrangements to ensure the smooth integration of customers and their advisors into the new organisation. "Clients will profit from an excellent quality of service and will benefit from the solidity and deep roots of the bank within the Principality," adds Federico Limiti, Head of Private Banking at CMB. Having received the awards of “Best Private Bank” and “Best Customer Service Bank” in Monaco 2016 by the financial magazines the Financial Times and Thomson Reuters groups, the bank has now been able to reach €11 billion of Assets Under Management. Article first published January 20, 2017. READ ALSO: HSBC shutting down Monaco private bank, clients to transfer to CFM Indosuez READ ALSO: Credit Suisse Monaco sale complete