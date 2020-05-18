Marquet Beach beach reopens

Tuesday, May 19, 2020
A new positive case of Covid-19 was revealed 18th May. The official number of cases is now 97: 87 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
Marquet Beach in Cap d’Ail has been authorised to reopen and welcome swimmers, though Mala remains closed due to security enforcement concerns.
Free Covid-19 blood tests will be rolled out for the entire population on a voluntary basis from Monday, with the aim of testing 90,000 residents and employees.
Beaches in Nice and Cannes will reopen from this weekend, and more are expected to follow throughout the Alpes-Maritimes region.
Nineteen nature parks have reopened to the public in the Alpes-Maritimes and are ready for hikers, walkers and nature lovers alike to enjoy… responsibly."