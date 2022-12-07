Maserati MSG Racing unveil their 2023 Formula E challenger

On the eve of the Gen3 Formula E era, Monégasuqe team Maserati MSG Racing have unveiled their 2023 challenger, the Maserati Tipo Folfore, which it hopes will steer them to the championship.

Formerly ROKiT Venturi Racing, Maserati MSG Racing narrowly missed out on the title last year and their lead driver Edoardo Mortara also narrowly missed out on the drivers’ title.

With Formula E pre-season testing beginning on Wednesday 7th December, the Maserati Tipo Folgore was revealed on the streets of Maserati’s home in Modena, Italy. The electric car features the “timeless and iconic blue tone” for which Maserati are world-renowned.

While the performance of the new car remains a mystery for now, new team principal James Rossiter believes that the partnering of Monaco Sports Group (MSG) with Maserati is “a winning combination”.

“After months of anticipation, it’s a great feeling to lift the covers off the Maserati Tipo Folgore. With the prestige of Maserati and the experience, success, and diligence of MSG, we believe we have a winning combination. At this stage, it’s very difficult to make any predictions, but with a competitive package and Edo (Mortara) and Max (Günther) behind the wheel, we’re confident that we can have a successful season,” said Rossiter in a press release.

Mortara, who so narrowly lost out on the title last season, shared the caution of his team principal ahead of pre-season testing in Valencia.

“Over the past few months, we’ve been going through our development cycle and so far, things look good, but it’s too early to really tell. Pre-season testing will be a key opportunity for us to validate our work as we continue to refine and optimise our performance ahead of the start of the season,” said the Swiss driver.

The 16-race-long calendar, which sees Formula E visit 12 cities across five continents, begins in Mexico City on 14th January 2023.

Photo by Maserati MSG Racing