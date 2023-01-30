Maserati MSG Racing’s struggles continue in Saudi

Maserati Monaco Sports Group Racing scored their first points of the Formula E season in Riyadh on Saturday, but continue to struggle to hit the heights of last season’s title challenge.

Edoardo Mortara, who last season was in contention to win the World Championship, was the man to get Maserati Monaco Sports Group Racing (MSG) up and running this season. After a disappointing opening weekend in Mexico City, the Monégasque brand once again failed to score a point in the opening race of the weekend in Saudi Arabia, but performed better on the Saturday.

The team are struggling to discover last year’s pace in the new Gen3-era. Both cars qualified in the Top 10 for the final race of the weekend, but both slipped back. Maximilian Günther, who had qualified 10th, could only manage 19th position in the race.

A late safety car disrupted the strategy of both cars, but Mortara, using attack mode during the final laps around the UNESCO World Heritage site of Diriyah managed to achieve ninth place, earning MSG two points.

The team’s team principal, James Rossiter, was happy with the progress made during the second race weekend of the season.

“After a difficult weekend, it’s nice to get some points on the board, although we’re still a long way from where we want to be. We took clear steps forward this weekend, and if we keep digging, I know that we can achieve the results that I know we are capable of,” he said.

The season continues at a maiden outing in Hyderabad, India, on 11th February, with Monaco’s MSG looking to climb further towards last season’s lofty heights.

Photo by MSG