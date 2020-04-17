Mask distribution is underway

Francois Magnen, former director of special projects for Ralph Lauren and Dior in Paris, opens the doors of Dolce & Gabbana to his very special guests.Born in St Barth, Francois has also worked for the Moroccan royal family and assisted Paul McCartney overseas. He greets me with champagne wearing an amazing damask black and brown silk suit and gifts me with the most precious book titled ‘The Enchanting Power of the Goddesses’ By Dolce & Gabbana Alta Gioilleria - the star of the night.As new coordinator of bespoke events, Francois explains that each glorious Dolce & Gabbana collection shown at the boutique is now accessorised to the hilt with the duo’s new high jewellery pieces, steeped in fantasy and as solemn as the couture clothing.Elegantly displayed in plush velvet self-standing windows, the jewels count antique cameos, exuberantly coloured gemstones set with a masterful use of enamel, and gold that has been engraved, twisted, beaded and stretched by the house’s master craftsmen. They perfectly match the couture ball gowns, exuberantly printed with flora and fauna, ribbons and frames."Thanks to the extraordinary craft of the goldsmith and stone setters, each piece of high jewellery is transformed into a chest of secrets," reveals Francois. It is an ode to Italy, to the passion for detail and obviously to the Sicilian culture, but at the same time there is a strong symbolism, a returning tribute to holiness and religion and a feeling of blessing to express gratitude to God.I adored the princess like multi-layered gowns made in mousseline and the portrait printed midi-dresses - the perfect combination between sexy austerity and clever innovation in style.The brand's DNA keeps shining within the rainbows of precise princess-cut gemstones, neatly contained between rails of gold. But turn these pieces to the side and a swirling openwork inspired by the decorative motifs of the Bourbon era reveals a baroque opulence that is whimsical and regal all at once. [caption id="attachment_41832" align="alignnone" width="600"]Monaco Life Publisher Eric Brundage with Paola Orsenigo and Francois Magnen[/caption] Uniqueness is the seed generating the perpetual rebirth of Alta Gioielleria, accentuating the preciousness of the person who wears it.