Masks about to be obligatory in Nice

Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 has risen to 77 in Monaco: 4 cured, 12 hospitalised, 4 in ICU
Photo: Pixabay
Two Monaco-based companies are doing their bit to help during the Covid-19 crisis.
The National Council opened its spring session on Monday evening with an agenda wholly focussed on the coronavirus crisis.
As the saga continues in the fight against the spread of Covid-19, in the neighbouring city of Nice cloth masks will soon be issued to all residents in an effort to further contain the virus.
People across the globe, including sporting heroes and HSH Prince Albert II, have raised a white card in honour of International Day of Sport for Development of Peace this week.