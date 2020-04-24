Weather
Friday, April 24, 2020

The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 stands at 94 in Monaco: 35 cured, 2 hospitalised and in ICU, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

MCSEBC changes format

By Stephanie Horsman - April 24, 2020

The Monaco Solar & Energy Boat Challenge, due to be held this summer, has been cancelled because of uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. In its place will be a series of webinars with all the latest in alternative energy solutions for the boating world.

In a message sent out week to exhibitors, teams, the jury and visitors to the Monaco Solar & Energy Boat Challenge, organisers said they’ve decided to postpone the event until 2021 in light of the ongoing health crisis.

In order to allow some interaction between interested parties and those who have put much hard work into creating new alternative energy advances in seagoing vehicles, the event is hosting webinars via Zoom.

The first of these webinars will be held on 30th April at 4:30pm with the founder of FinX, Harold Guillemin. He will be discussing how to revolutionise outboard engines and maritime propulsion methods using the latest “breakthrough” technology currently in development, vision for the propulsion systems of tomorrow and the positive impact of young entrepreneurs on the industry.

The presentation will last half an hour followed by a live 20 minute question and answer session. To register for the online event, visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZZ7r82fpQ7OW1heqjW7Oew

Since 2014, the Monaco Solar & Energy Boat Challenge has been organised by the Monaco Yacht Club in conjunction with the International Powerboating Federation and the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation. The purpose of the show is to attract those interested in or creating alternative propulsion systems using clean energy sources to build the yachts of tomorrow with sustainability in mind.

For any questions from either participants or visitors, the organisers are asking people to contact them on energychallenge@ycm.org

 

 

April 24, 2020

Stephanie Horsman

0
April 24, 2020

Government outlines plan to de-escalate lockdown

Stephanie Horsman

Health Minister Didier Gamerdinger has revealed more details of the government’s plan for returning life back to “normal” after confinement, including the availability of cheap masks for employers to purchase for their workers.

0
April 24, 2020

Prince checks up on Larvotto building site

Stephanie Horsman

Prince Albert has made a special trip to visit the construction site at Larvotto Beach. Works resumed recently after the site was initially shut down because of the Covid-19 health crisis.

0
April 23, 2020

Government deficit means belt tightening in 2020

Stephanie Horsman

The vote by the National Council on Wednesday night to amend the 2020 budget includes the “exceptional and historic” step of implementing a deficit - something not seen in the Principality since the financial crisis in 2009.

0
