MEB and Nice strengthen partnership

Apple Pay went live in France on Tuesday, July 19, making it the eighth country where the service is now offered as a payments option and the third European country to offer the service after the UK and Switzerland, according to 9to5mac. Apple Pay is supported by Visa and MasterCard credit cards and debit cards from Banque Populaire, Carrefour Banque, Ticket Restaurant, and Caisse d’Epargne. The service will soon be available on Boon and Orange as well, according to Apple. Apple describes its Apple Pay service as “simple to use and works with the cards you already have on the devices you use every day. And because your card details are never shared when you use Apple Pay – in fact, they aren’t stored on your device at all – using Apple Pay on your iPhone, Apple Watch, or iPad is the safer and more private way to pay.” Apple Pay launched in the UK last year, but it was reported that the holdup to launch in the French market was due to a snag in negotiations with French banks that wanted Apple to take the same fee for the transaction as it agreed to in the Chinese marketplace – which, at .07 percent, is believed to be about half of the slice of the payment a bank typically takes. However, it was not immediately clear on Tuesday what type of deal Apple agreed to with the French banks and merchants. More information about Apple Pay, including a list of retailers where the service is currently accepted, is available on Apple’s website. (Sources: pymnts.com, Apple, 9to5mac.