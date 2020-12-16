Weather
13 ° C
13°C
8°C
Light Cloud
Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

7 new Covid cases on 15 Dec. brings total to 678: 7 hospitalised, 3 resident + 2 in ICU, 1 resident, 27 home monitored, 609 recoveries, 3 deaths

MEB business awards

MEB business awards

By Cassandra Tanti - December 16, 2020

The 9th Eco Club Trophies have been awarded to local businesses that have “adapted to an unprecedented context by demonstrating resilience and creativity”.

Jointly organised by the Monaco Economic Board (MEB) and the Nice-Matin Group, seven companies were honoured at the Grimaldi Forum in November for their resilience in a year unlike any we have ever seen. For this, the 9thedition, the Eco Club altered the names of the awards to be more in line with the challenges of the past year.

As such, the International and Outreach of Monaco trophies have been changed this year and replaced by the Economic Rebound and Covid Solidarity Prize trophies.

Master of Ceremonies, Guillaume Rose, the Executive Director General of MEB, welcomed the two guests on this evening. The first being the Editorial Director of the Nice-Matin Group, Denis Carreaux who aptly stated that “despite the circumstances, it seemed essential to us to maintain this meeting which each year celebrates the dynamism, variety and creativity of the Monegasque economy.”

Then MEB President Michel Dotta ended his welcoming remarks with a quote from Margaret Drabble: “When you are sure of nothing, anything is possible.”

A short presentation produced by the technical team and Monaco Info was then shown and the awards were presented.

The winners of the 2020 Monaco-Matin Eco Club Trophies are:

‘Sustainable Development’ Trophy: Phytoquant – Nicola Frassanito

‘Innovation’ Trophy: Orbital Solutions Monaco – Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio and Francesco Bongiovanni

‘Economic rebound’ Trophy: Bettina – Philippe Prud’Homme 

‘Made in Monaco’ Trophy: TMC – Olivier Mercier

‘Managers of the year’ Trophy: Monaco Asset Management – Gian Luca Braggiotti and Anthony Stent Torriani

‘Special Jury Prize’ Trophy: Association of Women’s Business Managers of Monaco – Hilde Haneuse

‘Covid Solidarity Prize’ Trophy: Monegasque Sanitation Society – Edgar Enrici

 

Photo credit: MEB / Carte Blanche

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleWatch auction to benefit water initiatives

Editors pics

November 17, 2020 | Business & Finance

MEB’s e-mission to Russia

The Monaco Economic Board hosted its first ever economic e-mission with Russian entrepreneurs this month, paving the way for future business opportunities with the country.

0
October 27, 2020 | Business & Finance

Less hours, same pay under proposed new labour law

Employees in Monaco will be able to have their hours reduced while maintaining full financial support from the State in the government’s latest bid to avoid layoffs due to the Covid crisis.

0
October 16, 2020 | Business & Finance

Monaco-owned port in Italy opens for business

The highly-anticipated Cala del Forte port in Ventimiglia, intended to handle overflow from the Principality, is now officially open, marking a new era for the Italian seaside town and Monaco.

0
October 9, 2020 | Business & Finance

What keeps me up at night: Coronavirus and the difficult road ahead

Acclaimed entrepreneur James Caan CBE explores the long-lasting effects he believes the pandemic will have on the job market and the way the world functions economically.

0

daily

December 16, 2020 | Business & Finance

MEB business awards

Cassandra Tanti

The 9th Eco Club Trophies have been awarded to local businesses that have “adapted to an unprecedented context by demonstrating resilience and creativity”.

0
December 10, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Flying high with Thierry Boutsen

Cassandra Tanti

From racing the world’s fastest cars to selling the planet’s most expensive private airplanes, Thierry Boutsen has always been a man on a mission.

0
December 7, 2020 | Business & Finance

Record levels for retail in 2019

Stephanie Horsman

Before the Covid crisis hit, Monaco had a booming retail trade with turnover reaching €1.7 billion - its highest level ever - representing 11.5% of the country’s overall turnover.

0
December 7, 2020 | Business & Finance

New yachting industry book for owners, professionals

Cassandra Tanti

Marcela de Kern Roya, founder of Onboard and YPY Monaco, has released the first ever textbook written about the superyacht industry.

0
MORE STORIES

New Italian Ambassador

Business & Finance Cassandra Tanti -
Giulio Alaimo has presented his credentials as the new Ambassador of Italy to Prince Albert.

2021 budget goes into the red

Business & Finance Cassandra Tanti -
For the first time since 2015, Monaco’s budget will be in deficit to the tune of €114.5 million. However, spending will continue in key areas in the Principality. 