MEB has “encouraging” e-mission to India

Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Business & Finance
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
31 Covid cases 22 Mar, 20 hospitalised, 11 in ICU, 56 home monitored, 2,020 recoveries, 27 deaths, 174 incidence rate, 9,750 people vaccinated
The Monaco Economic Board went on a virtual visit to India recently where the two countries made significant contacts and formed bonds that showed strong business potential.
The full impact of Covid-19 on the economy has been laid out and it shows that the biggest blows were delivered to the hotel and restaurant sector, which effectively had its turnover halved by the pandemic.
Monaco has asked to be considered part of any vaccine passport scheme that the EU puts in place, it was announced at the annual France-Monaco Cooperation Commission meeting.
For 11 years, the Commission for the Integration of Graduates has been helping students prepare for and enter the workforce. So, how did 2020 shape up?