MEB in Mexico

Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Business & Finance
Brought to you by: Pastor Real Estate & Barclays
Makeover of Casino Square to dramatically change the look of Monte Carlo
The Monaco Economic Board (MEB) has been establishing business links in Mexico City, as partners of the Monaco Private Label event.
During the gala evening in mid-January, Michel Bouquier, the main instigator, brought together more than 100 high-level Mexican economic players at the select Club de Industrials. Justin Highman, Director of Invest Monaco, had the opportunity to present the assets of the economy of the Principality of Monaco and make some important business contacts.
During this trip, Mr Highman also met relevant economic actors and counterparts from the business world, notably those with ties to Monaco. Meetings were held with the leaders of the Mexican Business Council for Foreign Trade, the Confederation of Industrial Chambers of Mexico and the Franco-Mexican Chamber of Commerce. “Constructive discussions which point to future operations in Mexico City and / or in the Principality in order to develop trade relations between the two countries,” said the MEB in a statement.
The Monaco Economic Board (MEB) has been establishing business links in Mexico City, as partners of the Monaco Private Label event.
The sustainable technology innovation forum, Clean Equity Monaco 2020, will kick off its 13th edition at the Fairmont Monte-Carlo Hotel with some new faces as well as continued commitment from old partners.
After a busy two weeks of quarterly corporate earnings data, this week has some key economic data points to watch out for.
China's Chimelong Group has participated as a partner in the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival for the first time ever, deepening the friendship between China and Monaco.