Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
broken clouds
10.2 ° C
11.1 °
7.8 °
76%
2.6kmh
77%
Thu
13 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
13 °
Sun
13 °
Mon
13 °
Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Pastor Real Estate & Barclays

Breaking News

Makeover of Casino Square to dramatically change the look of Monte Carlo

MEB in Mexico

MEB in Mexico

By Cassandra Tanti - January 29, 2020

The Monaco Economic Board (MEB) has been establishing business links in Mexico City, as partners of the Monaco Private Label event.

During the gala evening in mid-January, Michel Bouquier, the main instigator, brought together more than 100 high-level Mexican economic players at the select Club de Industrials. Justin Highman, Director of Invest Monaco, had the opportunity to present the assets of the economy of the Principality of Monaco and make some important business contacts.

During this trip, Mr Highman also met relevant economic actors and counterparts from the business world, notably those with ties to Monaco. Meetings were held with the leaders of the Mexican Business Council for Foreign Trade, the Confederation of Industrial Chambers of Mexico and the Franco-Mexican Chamber of Commerce. “Constructive discussions which point to future operations in Mexico City and / or in the Principality in order to develop trade relations between the two countries,” said the MEB in a statement.

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleBishop Barsi bids farewell
Next articleReal estate and digital to mark 2020: Serge Telle

Editors pics

January 29, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

0
January 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Casino Square to be renovated by Easter

Work has begun on renewing Casino Square and SBM President Jean-Luc Biamonti has stressed that, while the move is necessary to improve security, the glamorous look of Monaco’s most famous square will be maintained.

0
December 5, 2019 | Business & Finance

YPO elects Economou as chairman

Monaco-based Anastasios (Tassos) Economou has been elected chairman of the Board of Directors of YPO, a global leadership community for chief executives. It was announced earlier this week that Economou will be the 69th member to hold this office and will succeed current YPO Chairman Elizabeth Zucker. He will begin his term on 1st July 2020. A member […]

0
November 7, 2019 | Business & Finance

Interview: Stuart Burns, Director of ISM

Stuart Burns is the new man at the helm of the International School of Monaco. His experience is extensive and incredibly diverse, from heading up some of the most privileged schools in the UK to working with the government to develop educational programmes in disadvantaged districts of London. This lover of languages spoke to Monaco […]

0

daily

January 29, 2020 | Business & Finance

MEB in Mexico

Cassandra Tanti

The Monaco Economic Board (MEB) has been establishing business links in Mexico City, as partners of the Monaco Private Label event.

0
January 28, 2020 | Business & Finance

Clean Equity team announces two new collaborators

Cassandra Tanti

The sustainable technology innovation forum, Clean Equity Monaco 2020, will kick off its 13th edition at the Fairmont Monte-Carlo Hotel with some new faces as well as continued commitment from old partners.   

0
January 27, 2020 | Business & Finance

Markets weekly

Cassandra Tanti

After a busy two weeks of quarterly corporate earnings data, this week has some key economic data points to watch out for.

0
January 24, 2020 | Business & Finance

Chimelong debuts as circus festival’s strategic partner

Cassandra Tanti

China's Chimelong Group has participated as a partner in the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival for the first time ever, deepening the friendship between China and Monaco.

0
MORE STORIES

South of France regains market magnetism

[caption id="attachment_19479" align="alignnone" width="1280"]Enzo Marchetti is an Associate at Enness International Enzo Marchetti is an Associate at Enness International[/caption] Enzo Marchetti, an Associate at Enness International, has commented on the re-emerging attraction of top-end properties in the South of France. “It’s not new to say that France, and especially the French Riviera, is a major hub in the luxury housing market of Europe. “France has just emerged from a challenging five years, with major economic and political problems, but, thanks to recent election results, the time to look ahead has come and the future looks bright.” With extensive tensions and worries in England with Brexit, HNWIs and UHNWIs have an increasingly strong interest in buying in the South of France as the London property market’s future appears less strong over a long-term basis due to diminishing yields and capital growth. “The significant change in the political situation in France has had a resounding impact on the property market, Mr Marchetti stated. “Macron has brought a ‘fresher’ image to the country and residents feel increasingly confident in investing considerably more money in property.” Economically speaking, Mr Marchetti says that France is forecast to enjoy a strong 1.7 percent GDP growth in the coming quarters, which once again shows how the newly-elected president has positively impacted the global country’s situation. “That being said, many European investors do consider France’s future as being the brightest in the EU.” Mr Marchetti, added that from St-Tropez to Cap-Martin, passing by Cannes, St Jean Cap-Ferrat and Monaco, such places have always attracted the ‘super-rich’ and historically low rates have enticed them even more. “In terms of mortgages, France is currently very competitive, structuring them in a way to optimise their wealth tax exposure. Low interest rates mean money is cheap and HNWs will not miss the opportunity to get it if they can. Mr Marchetti stresses that international banks have also lowered their margins to attract further foreign investment and countries such as England are taking advantage of it. “Buying a secondary or tertiary home in the Riviera is not just a very safe way of placing your money, but also a good opportunity to generate income. Taking Cannes as an example, the city offers a full-year event diary attracting celebrities and investors from all over the world. “Incumbent countries such as Russia or the UAE have already settled down in the Riviera, so the million euro questions is, who are going to be the next big buyers of the South of France?  And how are the banks going satisfy their financing needs best?” Enness International is the specialist, high-end lending division of Enness, who last month hosted a party at Thirty Nine that celebrated both the company’s ten-year anniversary and the recent launch of their office in Monaco. Erness caters for clients looking to acquire or refinance overseas property, specifically those located in France, Monaco, The Balearics and Switzerland. (Homepage image: Flickr Michael Gwyther-Jones)

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=18290

Private Label summit in Monaco supports Prince’s...

Business & Finance Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_14347" align="aligncenter" width="984"]Photo: © Manuel Vitali/Direction de la Communication Photo: © Manuel Vitali/Direction de la Communication[/caption] For the fifth consecutive year, the Annual Summit of the members of Monaco Private Label was held over three days in the Principality under the direction of Michel Bouquier. Two hundred holders of the prestigious card, from 25 countries, mostly active entrepreneurs, were in the Principality to deepen their knowledge of Monaco. Among the highlights were lectures at the Oceanographic Museum with the participation of members of the government Patrice Cellario, Minister of the Interior, Marie-Pierre Gramaglia, Minister of Public Works, Environment and Urban Development, Dominique Riban, Director of the Monegasque Security Agency. In addition Robert Calcagno, Director General of the Oceanographic Institute and Bernard Fautrier, CEO and Vice-President of the Prince Albert II Foundation, of which Monaco Private Label supports three projects. At the invitation of Serge Telle, Minister of State, a lunch was given with the participation of Jean Castellini, Minister of Economy and Finance. A dinner in the presence of the Sovereign Prince was the occasion for Private Label to present a cheque for €200,000 in support of the Prince Albert II Foundation. There are currently 1,500 private label cardholders from 44 countries.  

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=14357

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=14364  