MEB not stopped by pandemic

Friday, October 23, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Business & Finance
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
8 new cases of Covid-19 on 21 Oct. brings total to 281: 8 hospitalised - 3 resident, 5 in ICU - 3 resident, 42 home monitored, 233 healed, 1 resident death
The MEB has taken stock of a difficult year at its annual General Assembly meeting and discussed how it plans to help with economic recovery.
Actis and Docaposte are now official partners and ready to help Monegasque companies in their journeys to a digital transition with the new online platform mademat.mc.
Monaco-based Panthera Solutions has again been named Best Financial Service Provider Europe, excluding banks, by the international magazine The European in its 2020 awards.
Four new ambassadors have presented their Letters of Credence to HSH Prince Albert and have been officially welcomed by the Monaco government.