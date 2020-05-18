MEB reorganises for maximum efficiency

Tuesday, May 19, 2020
A new positive case of Covid-19 was revealed 18th May. The official number of cases is now 97: 87 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
Earlier this year, the Monaco Economic Board (MEB) surveyed members to ask what the group could do to improve. The results are now in and have led to the MEB's reorganisation, including new and existing positions.
France will reopen bars and restaurants in the country’s “green zones”, including the French Riviera, on Tuesday 2nd June, provided the health situation doesn’t deteriorate.
Antoine Bahri is the brains behind Carlo app, Monaco’s first mobile-based loyalty programme rewarding consumers for buying local – an initiative that couldn’t have come at a better time.
Monaco’s business climate “collapsed” in the retail, trade and auto repair sectors in the month of March, as shoppers reduced their spending on everything except the essentials.