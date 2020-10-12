MEB to partner with Nice CCI

Monday, October 12, 2020
1 new cases of Covid-19 on 11 Oct. in Monaco brings total to 234: 3 residents hospitalised, 21 home monitored, 209 healed, 1 resident death
The Monaco Economic Board and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Nice Côte d’Azur have decided to join forces ahead of the Monaco Business Expo later this month.
Andorra have welcomed new Ambassadorial representatives of the Principality to their nations.
Acclaimed entrepreneur James Caan CBE explores the long-lasting effects he believes the pandemic will have on the job market and the way the world functions economically.
Monaco Life talks to the director of the Principality’s business incubator about the importance of nurturing start-ups and what it means for Monaco.