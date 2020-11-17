Weather
Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Business & Finance

MEB’s e-mission to Russia

By Stephanie Horsman - November 17, 2020

The Monaco Economic Board hosted its first ever economic e-mission with Russian entrepreneurs this month, securing 100 meetings and paving the way for future business opportunities with the country.

The health crisis has forced the Monaco Economic Board (MEB) to change the way it finds new outside opportunities for the businesses of the Principality. As a result, they test-ran a virtual e-mission with a selection of Russian businesspeople on 11th and 12th of November.

The groundwork had been set in previous years through physical meetings with chambers of commerce and business associations in four key cities: Moscow, St Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don and Novosibirsk. The bonds forged and trust already established made it possible for the MEB to host two days of “virtual economic missions” with each city individually, all simultaneously translated for the best possible experience.

The agenda started with an opening briefing session, followed by an opening speech given by Mireille Pettiti, the Ambassador of Monaco to Russia, who recalled her 2015 appointment to the post and remembered that even then, there was a desire by the Principality to strengthen ties between the two countries. Representatives from the chambers of commerce then presented short presentations before giving way to more intimate meetings held in virtual chat rooms.

Monaco had 18 entities participating and were able to secure 100 meetings using this new format. The businesses included wholesale trade, pharmaceuticals, banking, finance and information and communication technology and opened up many new development possibilities.

After the e-meetings, there was a review session, asking participants for feedback so that the MEB can improve on the format for future exchanges in other destinations.

 

Photo: Moscow, source Pixabay

 

 

 

 

