Mediathèque: home deliveries and “take aways”

January 19

No Christmas and New Year season is complete in Monaco without the circus. This year, the competition will be back for the 41st Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo, after the unforgettable "best of" of the 40th edition, a unique event that is often referred to as the "ultimate circus show". The Organising Committee, which had invited the award-winning artists from the previous festivals, even came up with some new combined acts, some of which have made circus history. Having won individual awards and in partnership with others, they remain extraordinary and never to be repeated. As the competition returns for this 41st edition, there is an international jury, under the presidency of HSH Princess Stephanie: their mission is to award the famous Gold, Silver and Bronze Clowns, often compared to the Oscars of the film world. The Gold Clown is the festival's trademark, conceived when the festival was created by its founder Prince Rainier III of Monaco. From, over 100 artists from 16 countries will perform in the famous Fontvieille ring. This year humour will feature strongly with Tom and Pepe, a long-established American-Portuguese clown duo; Otto Wessely, a comic and eccentric magician; and from the Czech Republic, the Wolf Duo, come with an acrobatic comedy act around a table. Order your tickets before they sell out on the Monte-Carlo Festival website