Saturday, May 16, 2020

News

Breaking News

The official number of Covid-19 cases stands at 96: 82 now cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

Mediathèque: home deliveries and “take aways”

By Stephanie Horsman - May 15, 2020

Monaco’s Mediathèque media centre is now offering a new way for the public to access books, DVDs, games and other documents that are currently unavailable due to the restraints brought on by the health crisis.

The Mediathèque may not be open to the public but they are happy to facilitate ways of getting their products to those who want them by simply filling out a pre-order form online or by placing a call to them Mondays and Wednesdays from 10am to 1pm.

Home delivery service is available for the elderly and vulnerable of Monaco, with regular delivery schedules occurring on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30am to 12:30pm and again from 2:30pm to 5:30pm.

“Take away” options can be picked up from the Louis Notari Library by appointment, also on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 11am to 1pm and from 4pm to 6pm. Customers can briefly park their cars for pick-ups outside the library entrance.

To return the items borrowed, there are drop-off box sites in several locations around the Principality. They are located in front of the Louis Notari Library and the Caroline Library, as well as behind the Sonotheque-Videotheque. Home delivery clients can return them during the regular delivery hours by appointment.

“Surprise baskets” are also on offer for kids. The choice can be made between cinema, youth or music, and a selection of books, CDs, DVDs and other documents pertinent to the theme will be hand-selected by the Mediathèque team for the utmost enjoyment. The team is on call to assist with suggestions ahead of time, if desired.

To ensure safety, all items are isolated for 48 hours after use before being disinfected and returned to service.

To make an order, visit www.mediatheque.mc or call +377 93 15 29 40

 

Photo: Mairie of Monaco

 

