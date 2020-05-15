Mediathèque: home deliveries and “take aways”

Saturday, May 16, 2020
The official number of Covid-19 cases stands at 96: 82 now cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
Photo: Mairie of Monaco
From Monday 18th May, the government of Monaco will begin testing everyone in the Principality for Covid-19 who wish to be tested.
All dancers of the Ballets de Monte-Carlo have been given Covid-19 tests ahead of a return to the company and rigorous training schedules.
Monaco’s Mediathèque media centre is now offering a new way for the public to access books, DVDs, games and other documents that are currently unavailable due to the restraints brought on by the health crisis.
Four time World Champion Sebastian Vettel is parting ways with Ferrari after six years, making way for up and comer Charles Leclerc to take his place as their unofficial number one.