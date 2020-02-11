Weather
Wednesday, February 12, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Monaco is set to undergo intense storms and blistering heat once again this year, according to Focus Météo.

Medieval battles in Monaco

By Stephanie Horsman - February 11, 2020

Buhurt Prime, the final tournament of the Historical Medieval Battle season, comes to the Big Top in Fontvieille to determine which team is the best of the best.

In order to get a clear understanding of what a major event this is, think of Buhurt Prime as the Champion’s League for Medieval fighting teams. Twelve teams meet on the battlefield using completely authentic and historically accurate replicas of medieval armour and weapons in a fight to the “death” to determine the ultimate winners.

Monaco’s local team, the Grimaldi Milites, will be joined by top teams from the United Kingdom, Denmark, Poland, Ukraine, and Czech Republic for all out action on 15th February.  

In addition to the competition, there will be a medieval fair offering replicas of knight’s actual weapons, jewellery, toys and leather accessories, a photozone where aspiring knights, princesses and jesters can get a picture of themselves in period garb, and an interactive zone where experts teach visitors how to shoot a bow and arrow. There will be special kid-friendly armour and weapons made just for the younger guests to give it a go, as well.

Scarpa wines, who is partnering in the event, offers a glass of wine to visitors as they meander around the scene, as well as wine tastings where their special edition wines will be on sale.

 

 

Editors pics

February 4, 2020 | News

Interview: Georges Gambarini, Smart City Program Manager

Georges Gambarini talks about what it means to be a Smart City, why we need 5G, and the exciting new technology that is set to roll out in 2020.

0
January 29, 2020 | News

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

0
January 28, 2020 | Business & Finance

The Princely Family celebrates Saint Dévote

HSH Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and the twins were front and centre at the Saint Dévote celebrations held earlier this week, with Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella sporting fashionable sunnies and charming the crowds.

0
January 24, 2020 | News

Two new summer concerts revealed

Music superstars Black Eyed Peas and Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited will be heading to Monaco to perform shows this summer, SBM has just announced.

0

daily

February 11, 2020 | News

Djokovic to challenge Nadal in Monte Carlo

Cassandra Tanti

Great news for tennis fans in Monaco as Novak Djokovic has confirmed he will compete in his “home” tournament, the Monte-Carle Masters, this year.

0
February 11, 2020 | News

Monaco student wins international dance prize

Stephanie Horsman

Marco Mascari, a 17-year-old Princess Grace Academy student, has taken out the prestigious Prix de Lausanne 2020 for best overall dancer, as well as the top spot for contemporary interpretation. 

0
February 11, 2020 | News

February 11, 2020 | News

Ambassador presents credentials to King of the Belgians

Cassandra Tanti

Isabelle Berro-Amadeï has presented His Majesty the King of the Belgians with her credentials accrediting her as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Monaco.

0
