Meet Monaco’s new Controller General of Public Security

A fire broke out at about 6:30 pm on Sunday causing the evacuation of the restaurant Saint-Nicolas on the rue de l'Eglise, behind the courthouse and cathedral on the Rock. The fire had started on the roof of the building, which also houses apartments. No one was injured and one elderly resident was taken to safety. The Monaco Fire Service had four tenders at the scene, where the fire was swiftly contained within 90 minutes. Further investigations into the cause of the fire continue.