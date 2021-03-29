Meet Monaco’s new Controller General of Public Security

Tuesday, March 30, 2021
6 Covid cases 29 Mar, 21 hospitalised, 8 in ICU, 73 home monitored, 2,090 recoveries, 28 deaths, 226 incidence rate, 10,829 people vaccinated
Photo by Stephane Danna/Government Communication Department
MonacoTech has put out a call for the next round of applicants, but only projects with high potential and social impact will make the cut.
Richard Marangoni has been appointed as the new Controller General of Public Security, being promoted after five years as Director where he oversaw massive reforms in the department.
French Riviera airports suffered losses of €132 million in 2020 after accommodating only a quarter of their normal international flights due to the global pandemic.
The full impact of Covid-19 on the economy has been laid out and it shows that the biggest blows were delivered to the hotel and restaurant sector, which effectively had its turnover halved by the pandemic.