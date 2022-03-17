Weather
12 ° C
12°C
Thursday, March 17, 2022

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

74 Covid cases 15 Mar, 11 hospitalised - 7 res, 182 home monitored, 9,571 recoveries, 52 deaths, 621 incidence rate, 71% vaccinated

Meet the new Ambassadors from Costa Rica, Lesotho and Mauritania

Meet the new Ambassadors from Costa Rica, Lesotho and Mauritania

By Stephanie Horsman - March 17, 2022

Monaco welcomed three new ambassadors this week: Ronald Flores Vega, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Costa Rica, Senate Barbara Masupha, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Lesotho, and Ahmed Bahiya, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

The three new diplomats were greeted by Isabelle Rosabrunetto, Director General of the Department of External Relations and Cooperation, where after meeting with Prince Albert II to present their Letters of Credence, were then ushered to the Hôtel Hermitage where they were given a welcome luncheon.

Ronald Flores Vega joined the Ministry of Public Works and Transport of Costa Rica in 1979 and held various positions related to transport planning, the environment and urban planning until 2013. He then became a Parliamentary Advisor to the Legislative Assembly from 2006 to 2010. He is currently serving as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Costa Rica to Italy, since 2018.

After beginning her career in diplomacy in 2000, Senate Barbara Masupha was Chargé d’Affaires of Lesotho in Italy then Permanent Representative to the United Nations from 2011 to 2013 before occupying the position of consultant in research, development of politics and international relations from 2014 to 2020. She is currently Ambassador of Lesotho to Germany, France, Russia, Poland, the Holy See and Austria.

Ahmed Bahiya has more than three decades of experience in the fields of education, scientific research and executive administration in Mauritania. Secretary General of the University of Nouakchott in 2009, he also served as Minister of Secondary and Higher Education from 2009 to 2011 then Minister of State for National Education, Higher Education and Scientific Research. From 2013 to 2019, he became Chief of Staff to the President of the Republic of Mauritania. He is currently Mauritanian Ambassador to France, Portugal, Monaco, Andorra and the Holy See.

 

 

Photo from left to right: Ronald Flores Vega, Isabelle Rosabrunetto, Senate Barbara Masupha, and Ahmed Bahiya, by Manuel Vitali, Government Communication Department

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Sign up to our newsletter
Previous articleWeekend ski report: 18th – 20th March
Next articleMonaco’s economic rebound of 2021

Editors pics

March 17, 2022 | Business & Finance

Monaco’s economic rebound of 2021

A Q4 report by IMSEE shows that Monaco’s revenue, excluding financial and insurance activities, exceeded €16 billion in 2021 for the first time ever, while the average property price per square metre hit a new milestone of €52,000.

0
March 1, 2022 | Business & Finance

MonacoTech welcomes six new start-ups for 2022

Get to know the new projects that business incubator MonacoTech has selected to support and nurture this year, which range from an algorithm that detects cancer to hybrid powertrains.

0
February 25, 2022 | Business & Finance

Interview: Restaurant guru Riccardo Giraudi

Beefbar founder Riccardo Giraudi talks about his exciting new vegan venture, the Leafbar, while revealing what it takes to make it in an industry that is not for the faint of heart… or stomach.

0
February 24, 2022 | Business & Finance

Third of Blue Fund still available

It’s been revealed that €7 million is left in Monaco's Blue Fund, which means there is plenty of scope for local businesses to make a digital upgrade and have around half the cost covered by the State.

0

daily

March 17, 2022 | Business & Finance

Meet the new Ambassadors from Costa Rica, Lesotho and Mauritania

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco welcomed three new ambassadors this week: Ronald Flores Vega, Senate Barbara Masupha and Ahmed Bahiya.

0
March 14, 2022 | Business & Finance

Monaco Boost now open to entrepreneurial spouses

Cassandra Tanti

The government-backed business incubator Monaco Boost has put out its latest call for applications, and this time spouses of Monegasque nationals are allowed to apply.

0
March 10, 2022 | Business & Finance

Macron’s re-election bid

Stephanie Horsman

The French Presidential election has a final list of 12 candidates vying for the top spot. Amongst those is incumbent President Emmanuel Macron who is promising to be “President as long as he has to.”   

0
March 9, 2022 | Business & Finance

Monaco welcomes new Ambassadors, including from Ukraine

Stephanie Horsman

The Principality received four new Ambassadors to its shores this week, with representatives from Australia, Hungary, Egypt and Ukraine all presenting credentials to Prince Albert II.

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco welcomes new ambassadors

The Principality has received four new ambassadors this week from Japan, Spain, Czech Republic and India.

Monaco sidesteps crippling fine

After years of litigation and a hefty €141 million compensation package to be paid by the State to Caroli Immo, a solution to the thorny Esplanade des Pêcheurs project has been attained.