Meet the new Ambassadors from Costa Rica, Lesotho and Mauritania

Thursday, March 17, 2022
Business & Finance
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Photo from left to right: Ronald Flores Vega, Isabelle Rosabrunetto, Senate Barbara Masupha, and Ahmed Bahiya, by Manuel Vitali, Government Communication Department
Monaco welcomed three new ambassadors this week: Ronald Flores Vega, Senate Barbara Masupha and Ahmed Bahiya.
The government-backed business incubator Monaco Boost has put out its latest call for applications, and this time spouses of Monegasque nationals are allowed to apply.
The French Presidential election has a final list of 12 candidates vying for the top spot. Amongst those is incumbent President Emmanuel Macron who is promising to be “President as long as he has to.”
The Principality received four new Ambassadors to its shores this week, with representatives from Australia, Hungary, Egypt and Ukraine all presenting credentials to Prince Albert II.