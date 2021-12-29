Members of Princely family pay tribute to Desmond Tutu

Princess Charlene and Princess Stephanie have both publicly shared their grief over the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the South African civil rights activist and theologian who passed away the day after Christmas.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who spent his life fighting against apartheid and fighting for human rights, died on 26th December at the age of 90.

As Bishop of Johannesburg and then Archbishop of Cape Town, he was the first black person to hold either position in his native South Africa and was a vocal opponent of the racial segregation that divided his country. For his efforts, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984.

His passing elicited many messages of condolence from leaders around the world, including Queen Elizabeth II who described Tutu as “a man who tirelessly championed human rights in South Africa and across the world”, former and current US Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, Pope Francis, and Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa’s President.

Fight AIDS Monaco, the charity headed by Princess Stephanie, took to social media to honour him, saying, “Fight Aids Monaco would like to pay a final tribute to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, who died yesterday at the age of 90. Desmond Tutu has spent his life celebrating love and fighting for equality. Fight Aids Monaco sends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of this unforgettable man.”

The post described Princess Stephanie’s meetings with the Archbishop, both in Monaco and in South Africa.

“HSH Princess Stephanie met him in 2012 in South Africa during a visit to the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation. Invited in 2014 to the Monte-Carlo Television Festival by the PeaceJam association after his Nobel Peace Prize, Princess Stephanie welcomed him to the association in the company of a group of affiliates for a period of ‘exchanges and sharing’ time. Monsignor Desmond Tutu was a #light for this world and it is with infinite sadness that we say goodbye to him.”

Princess Charlene also published a heartfelt message on her Instagram page, expressing her sadness at the news. She said, “My dear friend, you will be missed. I know that you are at our father’s side. I will always have fond memories of us. And your laughter will remain in my heart forever. Rest In Peace.”

The Archbishop remained active throughout his life, only retiring from public duties in 2010. Despite no longer officially working, he continued to speak out about causes he believed in such as the right to die. He also gave his blessing to the marriage of his daughter to another woman, despite the Anglican church’s opposition to same-sex unions. He was outspoken on climate change, calling for “an apartheid-style boycott [of corporations financing the injustice of climate change] to save the planet”.

Archbishop Tutu died from prostate cancer at the Oasis Frail Care Centre in Cape Town on 26th December.

