Michael Schumacher’s Benetton to go on sale at this year’s Top Marques

A Benetton driven by Michael Schumacher during his first and second Grand Prix victories will go on sale at the 2023 Top Marques alongside a first-ever auction of exclusively Ferrari models.

Supercars as well as rare collectors pieces will be available to buy or rent during Top Marques 2023, which is taking place at the Grimaldi Forum between 7th and 11th June. The latest Ferrari, McLaren, Aston Martin, Bugatti, Lamborghini and Porsche models will all be on display during the event, but the most exciting news about this year’s schedule is the inclusion, for the first ever time, of an auction.

It is being organised by Monaco Car Auctions for 8th June and will include exclusively Ferrari models.

Nods to the past and eyes to the future

The event will also welcome 60 sports cars from the 20th century, including a Benetton driven by Michael Schumacher during his first and second Grand Prix victories.

There will also be space at the event for some of the latest innovations in the automobile world. The MC One, an electric flying car, will be on display, as will the MH2, a hydrogen supercar.

Away from the tarmac, there will be a 100-metre all-electric submarine by U-Boat Worx while Venturi’s electric rover FLEX will also be on display ahead of its transportation to the Moon in 2026.

Photo of Lamborghini Koenigsegg by Carage