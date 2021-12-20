“Migrants are real agents of social change”

Monday, December 20, 2021
Business & Finance
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Cultural diplomat Prince Nereides Antonio Giamundo de Bourbon has inaugurated a new initiative called the NDB Opera project, a humanitarian endeavour aimed at educating and employing immigrants.
Photo of Prince Nereides Antonio Giamundo de Bourbon provided
Northrop and Johnson has broken its own record by selling 141 yachts so far this year, an average of one every other day, an exceptional feat in the current climate.
A new campaign by the Tourism Department is aiming to attract more travellers from the Middle East, highlighting the Principality’s five-star accommodations as well as the overall glamorous lifestyle.
Med Claims Compliance Corporation has secured $5.7 million in Series A funding for their AI platform, Remit One, from healthcare venture capital funds and investors, including three from Monaco.