Millions won at European Poker Tour in Monaco

The PokerStars European Poker Tour held at Le Sporting saw 53 events on the schedule and some of poker’s biggest names filling the tables for enormous cash prizes.

The PokerStars European Poker Tour (EPT) took over Le Sporting for 11 days of high stakes action between 26th April and 6th May, and now the results are in: Canada’s Mike Watson has captured his second EPT Main Event title and more than €749,000 in cash after beating out Germany’s Leonard Maue.

The field of 1,098 entrants created a prize pool in this event in excess of €5.3 million and it took six days to play out.

In other big matches, Mikita Badziakouski from Belarus nabbed the €25,000 High Rollers title after defeating Britain’s Ben Heath and has taken home a packet equaling €938,042. The 211 players in this category had built up a massive prize pot of over €5 million and the event attracted some of poker’s biggest names, including Timothy Adams, Aleksejs Ponakovs, Artur Martirosian and Justin Bonomo.

The cash awards of €1.8 million for the €3,000 NLH Mystery Bounty had 678 competitors and was whittled down in the end to a competition between France’s Jeremie Zouari and Antoine Kraous from Bulgaria. The Frenchman beat out Kraous, winning €202,000.

For serious big spenders, the €100,000 Super High Roller event, which perhaps unsurprisingly attracted only 37 participants, saw Bulgarian Alex Kulev take the top spot and win €1.03 million, beating out the €25,000 High Rollers champ Mikita Badziakouski, who still walked away with over a million.

The next EPT event will be held from 21st August to 3rd September in Barcelona.

Photo credit: Manuel Kovsca / Rational Intellectual Holdings Ltd.