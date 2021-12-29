Minister of State “doing well” after testing positive for Covid

Monaco’s Minister of State Pierre Dartout and several members of his family have tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from vacation in the Alps.

The Prince’s government released a statement on Wednesday saying that the minister and affected members of his family are “currently in solitary confinement in accordance with the protocol in force in the Principality.”

The government added that “Mr Dartout and his family are doing well.”

The Minister of State is responsible for directing the work of the Monegasque government and is in charge of foreign relations.

Pierre Dartout was appointed to the position on 1st September 2020, in place of Serge Telle who also contracted Covid-19 in March 2020.

The government says his schedule will be adjusted so that he can work from home and his meetings in the new year will be reorganised accordingly.

All citizens, residents and workers of the Principality are encouraged to test for Covid at the end of the school holidays to break the chain of contamination. The government is offering all students a free self-test on their first day of school, while employers are invited to purchase subsidised tests for their workers.

The circulation of Covid has never been so high in Monaco, with the incidence rate edging towards 1,000 and new daily cases topping record highs.

Photo by Michael Alesi, Government Communication Department