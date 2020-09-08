Minister of State visits schools, police

Tuesday, September 8, 2020
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
3 new cases of Covid-19 on 8 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 156: 1 in ICU, 43 home monitored, 107 healed, 1 resident death
Photos of Public Security: © Communication Department / Vitali Manuel
Photos of schools: © Direction de la Communication / Michael Alesi
Princess Charlene's team Serenity has been dealt a blow just days before the Water Bike Challenge. Swimmer Yannick Agnel is out due to injury and will be replaced by French handball player Jérôme Fernandez.
The Mairie will be looking to win another title this year as it enters two teams into the Riviera Electric Challenge, which kicks off on Wednesday as part of Ever Monaco.
Monaco’s new Minister of State Pierre Dartout has wasted no time jumping in with both feet. He spent Monday making the rounds, visiting local schools as well as stopping in at the Public Security offices.
The Saint-Charles aquatic complex has reopened and resumed all activities and courses with measures adapted to the current health situation.
The Prince's Government continues to make available the information necessary for the transition to greener energy in the Principality.
While work continues on the Energy Transition White Paper following the launch of the solar cadastral map in June, the Department of Public Works, Environment and Urban Development has also put online a site dedicated to energy transition.
The website, in French and English, addresses questions about LEDs, the subsidy scheme for solar panels and thermal regulation. Information documents for the general public, adapted to the specificities of the Principality, have been published and will regularly be enriched with new topics, the Government says.