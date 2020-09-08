Minister of State visits schools, police

READ ALSO

[caption id="attachment_29529" align="alignnone" width="900"]Photo: Manuel Vitali/DC[/caption] Didier Gamerdinger, Minister of Social Affairs and Health, has signed an agreement with the five heads of the Monegasque companies that provide personal care services, and with the Union of Monegasque Enterprises of Help and Home support. Around 700 elderly currently benefit from home support measures, which also reduces the number of seniors in care homes. However, home support supposes that the service provided to our elders is of a high standard, the Government says. The agreement, signed on Monday, March 19, aims to ensure the implementation of a quality service with certain guarantees, as part of an assistance plan recommended by the Centre for Gerontology Coordination of Monaco (CCMG). The Convention covers a number of areas including the employment of qualified personnel for this type of service; the initial and continuous training of employees; continuity of assistance with a 24-hour hotline; and tariffs fixed by Ministerial Order. The agreement strives towards the goal of excellence that the Principality has set itself, particularly in the area of social policy.https://monacolife.net/monaco-launches-free-sos-administratif-service/