Ministers take in multi-million euro plant progress

Thursday, January 9, 2020

Mass protests set for 9th Jan, while energy workers call a three-day blockade of France's oil refineries and fuel depots from 7th Jan

By Cassandra Tanti - January 8, 2020

The government has visited the site of the €32 million wastewater plant in Fontvielle, a key element of the Principality’s sustainable development policy.

The Minister of State Serge Telle and various delegates visited the Waste Water Treatment Plant (UTER), which is still under construction, on Tuesday 7th January.

The Monaco plant not only treats the Principality’s wastewater but also a wider catchment area including Beausoleil and part of the Cap d’Ail and Turbie territories.

The factory is located in the heart of the Fontvieille district in ‘Le Triton’, an industrial building of 10 levels, built in the immediate vicinity of the Urban and Industrial Waste Incineration Plant.

As part of the renewal of the SMEAUX public service concession contract, signed in 2015, extension work had been planned on the UTER to increase its processing capacity by 30% and to cope with changes in flows in the years to come.

The work required the removal of the two parking levels of the Triton and the installation of advanced and innovative technology called MBBR (Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor). This biological treatment makes it possible to meet the most demanding discharge standards.

©Direction de la Communication – Michael Alesi

The safety aspect of the site was particularly taken into account during all the work. In order to treat the volumes of additional stale air, an activated carbon deodorisation was implemented. Although the site is 80% complete, the purification performance has already been achieved in the majority of cases.

The completion of the works is estimated for the month of September 2020, ahead of the initial schedule set at the end of the year.

The project, worth € 32 million, was funded half by the State and SMEaux. According to the government, it is important that wastewater is treated in Monaco in the most efficient way possible, despite the space constraints in which the factory is located – serving as a model of integration in an urban environment.

 

Top photo: Serge Telle, Minister of State, accompanied by Marie-Pierre Gramaglia, Government Counselor-Minister of Equipment, Environment and Town Planning as well as Frédéric Van Heems, Managing Director of Veolia Eau France and Olivier Grunberg, Deputy Chairman of the Société Monégasque des Eaux, during the UTER visit © Communication Department – Michael Alesi

 

 

January 8, 2020 | News

AS Monaco says goodbye to beloved trainer

Stephanie Horsman

For the last decade, AS Monaco’s goalies have been under the watchful eye of coach André Amitrano. This week, they say goodbye to the dedicated 62-year old who has decided to take early retirement ahead of his contract ending in June.

0
January 8, 2020 | News

Bonnal awarded highest honour

Stephanie Horsman

Isabelle Bonnal, Director of National Education, Youth and Sports, has been designated a Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honour.

0
January 8, 2020 | News

January 8, 2020 | News

ISM hosts talks for parents

Cassandra Tanti

Parents and the wider community in Monaco are invited to attend a talk on internet safety, hosted by the International School of Monaco, this Friday. It is the first of a series of talks organised by the school on important themes which affect us all.    

0
