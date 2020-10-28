MIPAC’s latest events

Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
17 new cases of Covid-19 on 28 Oct. brings total to 337: 8 hospitalised - 1 resident, 5 in ICU - 2 resident, 74 home monitored, 256 healed, 1 resident death
A documentary about Liverpool's rise to the top of the English league in a year marked by the Covid health crisis has earned its creator top prize at this year’s Sportel Awards in Monaco.
We catch up with Blitz creator and co-author Cedric Biscay to learn more about the groundbreaking series and how Monaco fits into this new and exciting world of manga.
For the first time in its 21-year-history, No Finish Line Monaco will be held virtually this year. Here is everything you need to know about how to rack up those kilometres for charity.
The new Monaco International Performing Arts Centre (MIPAC) is inviting interested people to check out their upcoming workshops and master classes.