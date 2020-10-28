MIPAC’s latest events

[caption id="attachment_30428" align="alignnone" width="2887"]Photo: Manuel Vitali / DC[/caption] A ceremony was held on Wednesday, April 18, at the Princess Grace Hospital (CHPG) to sign the National Energy Transition Pact. The goal for the establishment is to commit to a carbon-free Monaco. In his speech, Jean-Luc Nguyen, Director of the Mission for Energy Transition, reminded everyone present of the importance of this project, which has been promoted from the start by HSH the Sovereign Prince. Noting that this signature is in line with the actions of the CHPG over many years, Mr Nguyen praised the dynamism, motivation and, more generally, the commitment of this "Green Hospital" in terms of sustainable development and energy transition. PHOTO: Patrick Bini, Director of the Princess Grace Hospital Centre, signs the National Pact for energy transition, accompanied by Benoîte de Sevelinges, Deputy Director of the establishment in charge of Material Resources and the New Hospital project, and Jean-Luc Nguyen, Director of the Mission for the Energy Transition. Photo credit: © Manuel Vitali / Directorate of Communication