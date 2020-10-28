MIPAC’s latest events

Weather
Wednesday, October 28, 2020

17 new cases of Covid-19 on 28 Oct. brings total to 337: 8 hospitalised - 1 resident, 5 in ICU - 2 resident, 74 home monitored, 256 healed, 1 resident death

By Cassandra Tanti - October 28, 2020

The new Monaco International Performing Arts Centre (MIPAC) is inviting interested people to check out their upcoming workshops and master classes. 

MIPAC is expanding its calendar of events following its 16th September launch at Stars ‘n Bars, and is hosting two ‘open days’ on 30th and 31st October from 2pm to 8pm at the Entrepôt Gallery on Rue Millo in Monaco.

The open days are being set aside for those who are looking for ways to improve and showcase their talents, while visitors will have the chance to meet with coaches and professionals in the world of music, theatre and film. They will also have an opportunity to find out more information on MIPAC’s various upcoming activities.

Some of the fun events being held include auditions and open casting calls for The Golden Voice of Monaco. Simultaneously, they will be holding singing master classes, workshops, creating a choir, and organising concerts and singing springboards – all culminating in their Golden Voices Monegasque final.

For those more inclined towards the stage and screen, there will be meetings with the Monaco Cinema Academy, with film and production seminars held by the Academy’s own director, screenwriter, theatre pro and stage and voice coach.

MIPAC’s selection process has already produced a winner: 12-year-old Monegasque Sami Amato, who was chosen for The Golden Voices of Monaco and has gone on to win Junior Prize at the international final of The Golden Voices Music Awards 2020 in Cannes.

The open days will be in compliance with all health requirements to ensure the safety of those who would like to take part and doors are open to all ages, nationalities and talent levels.

 

 

Editors pics

October 27, 2020 | Business & Finance

Less hours, same pay under proposed new labour law

Employees in Monaco will be able to have their hours reduced while maintaining full financial support from the State in the government’s latest bid to avoid layoffs due to the Covid crisis.

0
October 26, 2020 | Local News

Valeri contracts Covid but “doing well”

The National Council revealed on Monday that its President, Stéphane Valeri, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

0
October 23, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

No more late nights out

Bars and restaurants in Monaco have been ordered to close by 11.30pm under a new range of restrictions announced by Minister of State Pierre Dartout on Friday evening.

0
October 22, 2020 | Culture

Princess Nina: “I want to put Seborga on the map”

This is the story of Nina, the German-born Princess of Seborga who has bold plans for the future of a principality famous for its captivating past.

0

October 28, 2020 | Culture

Liverpool FC documentary takes out top Sportel Award

Cassandra Tanti

A documentary about Liverpool's rise to the top of the English league in a year marked by the Covid health crisis has earned its creator top prize at this year’s Sportel Awards in Monaco.

0
October 28, 2020 | Culture

Interview: Blitz 2 creator Cedric Biscay

Cassandra Tanti

We catch up with Blitz creator and co-author Cedric Biscay to learn more about the groundbreaking series and how Monaco fits into this new and exciting world of manga.

0
October 28, 2020 | Culture

No Finish Line: How the virtual race will work

Stephanie Horsman

For the first time in its 21-year-history, No Finish Line Monaco will be held virtually this year. Here is everything you need to know about how to rack up those kilometres for charity.

0
October 28, 2020 | Culture

MORE STORIES

Princess Grace Hospital Centre renews commitment to...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_30428" align="alignnone" width="2887"]Photo: Manuel Vitali / DC Photo: Manuel Vitali / DC[/caption] A ceremony was held on Wednesday, April 18, at the Princess Grace Hospital (CHPG) to sign the National Energy Transition Pact. The goal for the establishment is to commit to a carbon-free Monaco. In his speech, Jean-Luc Nguyen, Director of the Mission for Energy Transition, reminded everyone present of the importance of this project, which has been promoted from the start by HSH the Sovereign Prince. Noting that this signature is in line with the actions of the CHPG over many years, Mr Nguyen praised the dynamism, motivation and, more generally, the commitment of this "Green Hospital" in terms of sustainable development and energy transition. PHOTO: Patrick Bini, Director of the Princess Grace Hospital Centre, signs the National Pact for energy transition, accompanied by Benoîte de Sevelinges, Deputy Director of the establishment in charge of Material Resources and the New Hospital project, and Jean-Luc Nguyen, Director of the Mission for the Energy Transition. Photo credit: © Manuel Vitali / Directorate of Communication
Grimaldi Forum

Tues. Apr 17 – Screening of René...

Local News Staff Writer -
Tuesday 17 April, 8.30 pm, Grimaldi Forum Monaco All the Art of the Cinema – Screening of René Clément’s film Purple Noon, organised by the Audiovisual Archives of Monaco Information: +377 97 98 43 26