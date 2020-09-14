MIPCOM announces digital only format for 2020

MIPCOM is going with a 100% digital format in Cannes for the 36th annual international television content market event and has rechristened it, for the year, as MIPCOM Online +.

Due to the restrictions in place from the health crisis, MIPCOM’s organiser Reed Midem has announced that it has decided to replace its “physical gathering” with what they have dubbed MIPCOM Online +, a totally virtual version that is offering month-long access to things such as keynote speakers, screenings, conferences, intel, pitching opportunities and networking parties.

By using a “premium digital platform offering one-to-one video meetings and live chat among attending delegates”, MIPCOM Online + is planning to deliver an experience as close to the real deal as possible. The platform will roll out on 5th October and will be available until 17th November.

Their slogan, “The best of MIPCOM is just one click away”, demonstrates a real show-must-go-on spirit and a willingness to make alterations in the way they do business, in the hope that the heavy hitters of the TV world are just as flexible and willing to do the same.

“Our motivation has always been to bring together the global entertainment community around the flagship week of MIPCOM in order to support content discovery and new business deals, whether online or in person,” explains Laurine Garaude, Director of Reed MIDEM’s Television Division. “We made clear when we announced MIPCOM Rendezvous Cannes that we would only hold the physical market if conditions permitted. Due to the ongoing uncertainty around Covid-19 and recently increased travel restrictions, we believe that MIPCOM Online+ is the most effective way to move forward and to gather the global television community around MIPCOM Week.”

MIPCOM Online + will be centred around the virtual MIPCOM Week that runs from 12th to 16th October, though with additional features before and well after the event is over.